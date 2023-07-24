July 14
Michael Aylin advised while he was at Walmart, unknown females stole a Stilh backpack blower and hedge trimmers from his enclosed trailer. Michael got into his vehicle and followed the suspect vehicle through the parking lot. The suspects relinquished the items by throwing them outside of their vehicle, suspects then departed the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. Total estimated value of items $1,400.00. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Edwin Grove investigated.
Michael Fort noticed his Green Roadvo electric assist bicycle missing from his carport today, Michael is unsure when the bicycle was taken. Michael was unable to provide serial numbers at the time but will later. Total estimated value: $1,300.00. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Donald Newsome investigated.
July 15
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for an expired tag. The driver was identified as Wilmer Pec-Quileb, who did not have a valid driver’s license. Pec-Quileb was placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility for never having possessed a valid driver’s license. Deputy Anthony Paul investigated.
Sonni Greenwood reported unauthorized charges against her credit card. A subject in New Jersey ordered an Apple watch using her information. Greenwood did not order this item, nor did she authorize anyone to use her account. This report was written for informational purposes only. Deputy Donald Newsome investigated.
July 16
Tiffany Tindal reported Michelle Reams being on her property today after being served a trespass on 02/02/23. Tiffany provided video footage of Michelle on the property; Michelle was located at her camper on the neighboring property. She was arrested for trespassing after warning and resisting without violence. Deputy Jake Scott investigated.
Deputy Donald Newsome responded to the Sopchoppy City Park in reference to an unknown male approaching Timothy Herring, asking if he wished to buy drugs. Timothy Herring stated he told the unknown male no and the male proceeded to throw bag of white powder at him. The white powder was tested for several different type of substance, but no positive results were obtained. The unknown substance was seized for destruction. The area was canvased for the unknown male, but without success.
July 17
An employee with the Dollar General on Shadeville Road reported an unknown intoxicated male causing a scene at the store. The unknown male was upset with the store clerk for refusing to sell him two cans of beer. After attempting to get the male calmed down and leave the store. The male got in his vehicle and almost caused a wreck with another individual as she was pulling into the store parking lot. An altercation between the driver and the unknown male suspect ensued prior to deputies’ arrival. Witness statements and store video surveillance footage was retrieved and submitted into the case file. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
Late in the evening of July 17th a white male suspect armed with what appeared to be a black pistol robbed the Dollar General in Medart. The suspect took several cartons of cigarettes as well as several thousand dollars in cash from the store and fled the scene. Deputies and detectives along with troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol and WCI K9 officers responded to search for the suspect. This case is being actively investigated by detectives with the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.
July 18
Deputy Arturo Cordoba responded to Jenny Lynn Dr. in reference to the complainant being threatened by the homeowner. Upon arrival Deputy Cordoba made contact with an Inspector from the Wakulla Building Department. The victim advised while he was issuing a citation to the homeowner Robert Teegen, Teegen became belligerent and started threatening him. The victim stated Teegen postured like he was going to hit him, so he went back to his vehicle. Teegen followed him back to his vehicle, still making threats. Deputy Cordoba Subsequently arrested Robert Teegen and transported him to the Wakulla County jail.
July 19
Kelly Westberry was arrested after taking items from the Dollar General on Woodville Hwy. Westberry was also found to be on probation and on pretrial release out of Leon County. Also located during the investigation was Michael Lane who was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Volusia County. Deputy Donald Newsome investigated.
