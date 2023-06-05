May 26
Regina Deering reported that her debit card was lost after her husband made a trip to the store. Upon contacting their bank to cancel the debit card, Regina was advised of a recent purchase for $246.31 at the Dollar General at Crawfordville Highway and East Ivan Road. Contact was made with the Dollar General Store manager who advised she remembers the person who came into the store and used the card. Security footage is available of the incident. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
Wal-mart Asset Protection reported a man walking past the last point of sales with store merchandise without paying. Contact was eventually made with the a White in color Honda Accord the subject was driving. Upon contact with the male subject who was identified as being Darrius Smith, the 40lb bag of dogfood which was described as stolen by Wal-mart staff was discovered in the back seat compartment of the suspects’ car. Darrius was detained and transported to the WCSO Jail Facility without incident. Deputy Kendrick Gavin investigated.
May 27
Michael Johnson reported his vehicle being vandalized in the parking lot of Bridle Wood Apartments. Someone scratched a slur into the paint of his vehicle. Michael was able to provide a possible suspect in this case. Due to no paint and body shops being open, an estimate of the cost of repair couldn’t be provided at the time of the report. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
David Seal reported his mailbox being damaged beyond repair. It appeared someone had beaten the mailbox with a bat. David’s mailbox was the only mailbox damaged on the street. David was able to provide a possible suspect in this case. The mailbox was valued at $19.99 US Dollars. Deputy Rudolph Hinson investigated.
May 28
Thomas Darragh reported a burglary to his deceased mother’s residence. Darragh advised no one has resided at the residence for some time. Darragh last checked the residence over six months ago. Over 400 Holiday Barbie Dolls in the original packaging were stolen. Each Barbie being valued between $100.00-$300.00. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Shayne Broxie investigated.
Garrett Edenfield was arrested for criminal mischief after he busted the rear window out of a 2023 KIA driven by Anthony Huntsinger. Edenfield was transported to the CJ without incident. Sgt. Michael Alexander investigated.
May 29
Roger White reported his tenant was stealing items from his rental home. White stated some of the items had been posted on Facebook by the tenant. White is in the process of evicting the suspect. White went to check on the property and discovered the locks had been changed and he was no longer in contact with the suspect. It is undetermined at this time what items were sold or removed from the home. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
A witness observed a subject exiting the wood line carrying copper from the Hamptons Townhomes complex. The witness gave a description of the subject and their vehicle. The vehicle was soon located, and the driver Robert Lombardi was identified. Further investigation revealed Lombardi had burglarized several of the new town homes and stole copper from the construction sites. Lombardi was arrested and charged with Grand Theft, Criminal Mischief, Burglary, and DWLSR. Deputy Anthony Paul investigated.
May 30
John Bodiford reported his shed had caught fire. The shed was deemed a total loss. Bodiford stated he had misc. tools and equipment in the shed valued at approximately $15,000. Fire and Rescue were unable to determine the source, but do not believe foul play was involved. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
May 31
Benjamin Spivey was arrested for trespassing after he disrobed and got into the pool at the victim’s residence. The homeowner arrived back at their property and advised they did not know Spivey and he wanted him arrested. The victim’s young daughter had been in the residence observing Spivey during the incident. Spivey was arrested for trespassing and transported without incident. Sgt. Michael Alexander investigated.
June 1
Brittany Timberlake reported two fishing poles missing from her back porch. Timberlake named a possible suspect in this case and advised the suspect is attempting to sell the fishing poles to her boyfriend. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Michelle Stripling investigated.
