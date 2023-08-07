July 28
A driver called and reported an unknown subject pulled a gun on him. The victim stated the subject displayed the weapon through the rear windshield and used his left hand to point it at him out the driver’s side window. FHP and deputies located the vehicle on Old Shell Point Road and Roberts – Williams Road. The driver was identified as Damon Brewer. Brewer admitted to pulling the gun on the victim, and Brewer stated he became made when the victim attempted to pass him while on Wakulla Arran Road. Brewer was arrested for aggravated assault and transported to the Wakulla County jail. Deputy Zach Monroe investigated.
Lataska Harris was arrested for Trespass after warning when he refused to leave an establishment after being told several times to. He was also charged with resisting without violence when he refused to be cuffed and began pulling away from Deputy Edwin Grove.
July 29
Cameron Stroup reported several unauthorized charges to his debit card from Whistle Express carwash. Stroup stated he purchased one wash about one year ago and just recently saw the new/additional charges. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Michelle Stripling investigated.
July 31
Karen Troup reported losing her wallet with the contents while she was walking to Azeala park. The area was searched by Troup and Deputy Arturo Cordoba with no results.
William Bradley Hill reported a unknown subject using his Identification and attempting to open an account with Blue Nile. William advised he received a denial letter from Blue Nile advising him he had been denied an account with the company, which he had not applied for. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy James Williams investigated.
Aug. 1
Raymond Polous turned in a Visa Debit Card he found inside the Cirlce K at 319 & Song Bird. Attempts to locate the owner were unsuccessful. The card was turned in to WCSO Property & Evidence for safe keeping until the owner can be contacted. Deputy Shayne Broxie investigated.
Aug. 2
Kelly Stoudinger was observed operating a vehicle. Stoudinger was known by Deputy Dakota Haddock to not have a valid license. It was confirmed through dispatch and traffic stop was conducted. Stoudinger was placed under arrest and transported to the Wakulla County jail.
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for reckless driving. The operator identified as Menachem Oirechman was discovered to have outstanding warrants out Libert County. Oirechman was placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility. Deputy Donald Newsome investigated.
Aug. 3
Deputies responded to the area of Meryn Dr in reference to a drunk naked man, banging on the complainant’s hood. Upon arrival Alexander Bolduc had donned a pair of black shorts and was standing in the road. As deputies were attempting to secure Alexander Bolduc in handcuffs his father Michael Bolduc attempted to intercede and was tased by deputies. Both Bolduc’s were arrested and transported to the Wakulla County Jail. Deputies Don Newsome, Heather Will, and Michelle Stripling investigated.
Deputies observed Woodrow Norris enter and exit the above home on several occasions, who has felony warrants. Deputies surrounded the home and made contact with Norris via rear door, but he refused to open the door. Deputies entered the home through the rear door which was popped open without damage. Located inside was Jodie Barnes. While trying to apprehend Norris, Barnes shoved a deputy in an attempt to prevent him from arresting Norris. Both subjects were arrested and transported to the jail facility without incident.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.