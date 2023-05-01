April 21
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for excessive speed. The driver was identified as William Timmons. In plain sight on the passenger side was a glass smoking pipe. Further investigation revealed Timmons had several smoking pipes to include one homemade manufactured smoking device. Timmons also had a firearm in his possession. Timmons was placed under arrest and transported to the jail. Deputy Heather Will investigated.
Michael Murray was observed driving a vehicle. Murray is known by Deputy Dakota Haddock to not possess a valid license. During the stop a small amount of marijuana and a grinder was located. Murray was issued a citation for Driving While License Suspended or Revoked. The paraphernalia and marijuana were collected for destruction.
Elijah Harvey reported a theft from Miracle Deliverance Center. Harvey took the church van to be serviced and discovered the catalytic converters had been removed. Harvey was unsure of how much it would cost to have them replaced. An affidavit for prosecution was signed. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Todd Kent investigated.
April 22
Brittany Harris reported a burglary to her home and shed while she was away from home. Taken were multiple tools, several televisions, a deep freezer, along with multiple other items. Harris had damaged to her back door and shed door. Harris valued all the property at approximately $5000.00. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Heather Will investigated.
Deputy Jake Scott conducted a traffic stop on a black infinity for no tag attached. During the stop the driver Justin Davis was found in possession of a small amount of Methamphetamine. Davis was arrested and transported to the Wakulla County jail without further incident.
April 23
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for expired tag. Contact was made with driver Misty Cumby and her passengers Casey Snodgrass and Justin Chadwell. During the stop Snodgrass was discovered to have meth in his possession. Also, a small amount of marijuana was discovered and a smoking bong which belonged to Chadwell. Snodgrass was placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility. The marijuana and bong were collected and turned in for destruction. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
Deputy Jake Scott conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge truck for no tail lights. The driver was found to have prior convictions for DWLSR from the state of Delaware. The driver Brandon Warburton was arrested and transported to the Wakulla County Jail without incident.
April 24
Elizabeth Lemke reported two accounts opened in her name. An account with Chase and an account with Berkley was opened recently. Lemke was not out any money. The accounts have been frozen to prevent further use. Sgt Mike Alexander investigated.
April 26
George Weymouth reported someone counterfeiting 13 checks with his information and passing them as legit. The total amount of loss so far is more than $19000. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Don Newsome investigated.
Deputy Dakota Haddock conducted a traffic stop for no tag attached on Old Shell Point Road. The driver, Carl Waynick, fled on foot, leading Deputy Haddock on a short foot pursuit. Deputy Haddock, however, apprehended Waynick within 50 yards of the vehicle. Aaron Swain, the passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Georgia. Waynick was arrested and charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, as well as an active warrant out of Leon County. Both subjects were transported to the Wakulla County Jail.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.