June 2
Connor Jackson reported someone burglarized his vehicle. The items reported as stolen were a set of speakers valued at approximately $500.00. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Zac Monroe investigated.
Michael Moore and Trenton Brogdon reported their vehicles had been burglarized. Moore stated a set of speakers valued at $350.00 were stolen. Brogdon stated his wallet with misc. items had been taken from his vehicle valued at $30.00. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Zac Monroe investigated.
Deputy Donald Newsome responded to the lobby in reference to the report of credit card fraud. Ronald Layton received two emails stating he purchased two event tickets from “Seat Geek”. Ronald said he was able to cancel one of the transactions ($1658.76) but the other was paid. The disputed amount was $936.90. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
June 3
Marcus Stringer located a phone he found at the Ochlocknee State Park boat ramp. The phone was collected and turned in for safe keeping. Deputy Anthony Paul investigated.
A wallet owned by J Shon Smith was turned over to deputies. The owner could not be located and the wallet was turned over to Property and Evidence for safe keeping.
Deputies responded to the Old Fort boat ramp in reference to a disturbance. The complainant told dispatch someone pointed a gun at him. At the conclusion of the investigation no one brandished a weapon and the complainant instigated the argument.
Randall Dick reported two people smashed the drivers side window on his car and took his check book. Dick provided security video of the incident showing two people running from the scene. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Jake Scott investigated.
June 4
Deputies Todd Kent and Zac Munroe responded to a suspicious person in the area of Crum’s Mini Mall. Upon contact with the suspect, who was identified as Joseph Breland, he became combative with deputies Breland eventually had to be taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs. Once Breland was transported to the jail, he spat in correction deputy Patrick Lima’s face. Breland was subsequently charged with Disorderly Intoxication and Battery on Law Enforcement.
Deputy Heather Will conducted a traffic stop for faulty equipment and the driver, Samuel Bucklin was found to have a suspended drivers license. During the stop it was determined Bucklin had an illegally concealed firearm and his passenger, Brooke Rogers who was in possession of marijuana concentrates. Both subjects were taken into custody and transported to the jail without incident.
June 5
John Jackson reported a speaker stolen from his vehicle. In March he let a possible suspect use his vehicle. The suspect failed to return the vehicle, so he went and retrieved the vehicle. Jackson noticed a speaker missing from the vehicle and a pawn transaction form in the vehicle where the speaker was pawned by the suspect. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
June 6
John Janusz reported a burglary to his property on Chippewa Rd. John advised he has not been on the property in over a year so a time frame could not be established. No items have been identified as missing. It appeared entry was made through a back window which was removed and placed on the ground. Entry was also made into the shed on the property. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Kendrick Gavin investigated.
June 7
Shara King was observed operating a motor vehicle. King is known by deputies to not have a valid driver’s license. It was confirmed King had three prior convictions. King was placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility without incident. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
Gregory Willis reported $3843.00 being on his credit information. Willis stated an account with his name had been opened by Regional Finance Bank in California. Willis stated he never had an account with this finance group. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Heather Will investigated.
A traffic stop was conducted on a Ford truck towing a Chevy truck with a snatch rope. Contact was made with both drivers, identified as Roger Haddock and Russell Hilbert. Neither drivers possessed a valid license. Haddock took off on foot and after a short pursuit he was located in the wood line off of Mill Creek Road. Both subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility. Deputy Heather Will investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.