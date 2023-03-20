March 10
Rhonda Peden reported the theft of her slot machine. Peden stated it was given to her by an acquaintance several months ago. Deputies attempted to locate the machine but were unsuccessful. Peden valued the slot machine at approximately $2,500. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Anthony Paul investigated.
March 11
Deputies made contact with Billy Scarberry, who had active warrants out of Wakulla County. Scarberry was in the front yard of a residence. Scarberry started resisting by backing up and snatching his arms away to keep from being handcuffed. After several attempts to restrain Scarberry, deputies deployed the taser and were able to take him into custody. Deputies arrested Billy Scarberry on the outstanding warrants along with additional charge of obstruction of justice (resisting). Deputies Dakota Haddock, Wade Wright, and Jeremy Creel investigated.
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for modified exhaust. The driver and sole occupant was identified as Gereme Benfield. Further investigation revealed Benfield did not have a valid driver’s license. Benfield had three prior convictions for DWLSR. Benfield was placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility without incident. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
March 12
Deputy William Bennett responded to Tillis Lane and made contact with James Pumphrey, who stated he received a call from Mike’s Marine in reference to his boat trailer tag missing. Pumphrey stated he unsure if it was stolen or lost. The lost tag was entered into NCIC/FCIC as missing. Pumphrey was given instructions on obtaining a new tag for his trailer.
March 13
Kadyn Wright reported losing his wallet at the Circle K at Crawfordville Highway. Wright had his identification along with other miscellaneous items. Deputy Shayne Broxsie responded.
Exie Walker reported the theft of her wallet. Walker left her wallet in a shopping cart at Winn Dixie. When she returned the wallet was gone and had not been turned into Winn Dixie staff. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Sgt Ronald Mitchell investigated.
March 14
Debbie Revell reported being a victim of a phone scam. Debbie received a call from a male who identified himself as Joe Smiley. Debbie was advised she missed jury duty and would be arrested. Debbie obtained a $500 card providing Smiley with the card information. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Carla Skelly investigated.
Deputy Kory Smith responded to the area of 1374 Old Woodville Highway in reference to an abandoned bicycle in the wood line. Upon arrival Deputy Smith located the bicycle and ran the serial number with negative results. Deputy Smith seized the bike and placed it into evidence for safe keeping.
Lt. David Pienta responded to Coleman Road in reference to a theft complainant. Upon arrival Pienta made contact with Tina Richards. Richards advised she was missing some gold coins from her residence. Richards was able to provide a possible suspect in this case. This case has been forwarded to detectives for further investigation.
March 15
Deputy Don Newsome responded to the Sheriff’s Office lobby in reference to the report of a fraud. The victim, Melvin Rupp stated he was contacted by the “Fraud Department” then the “Treasury Department” telling him he had several accounts with money in them he was unaware of. He was told to get a pre-paid money card and send him the numbers to the suspects. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
March 16
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for running the traffic light at Rocky’s. After further investigation the driver was identified as Amanda Yowell. Yowell gave deputies a false name and would not give her true identity. Further investigation revealed Yowell had five prior convictions for DWLSR. Yowell was placed under arrest and transported to the jail without further incident. Deputy Jeremy Creel investigated.
Deputies responded to CK Mart in reference to a disturbance between Corine Shappard and her brother Tracy Lines. Shappard stated Lines was drunk and acting belligerent. During this investigation Lines was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to WCSO. Lines was placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
