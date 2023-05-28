May 19
Deputy Michelle Stripling responded to CVS in reference to someone purchasing five $250 gift cards with counterfeit bills. Store security video was not useful in identifying the suspect due to him concealing himself by wearing a hat and glasses. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for failure to maintain. Contact was made with the driver, identified as Jerry Vinzant. During the stop Vinzant surrendered a small amount of marijuana. The marijuana was collected and turned in for destruction. Deputy Don Newsom investigated.
May 20
Deputy Todd Kent conducted a traffic stop at Hwy 98/Skipper Bay Road due to the driver, Shantasia Rosier having a suspended driver’s license. During the stop, Rosier admitted to being in possession of marijuana. Rosier was placed under arrest for DWLSR and poss. of marijuana/paraphernalia.
May 21
Deputies got out with a disabled moped on Woodville Highway. Further investigation revealed it was stolen out of Tallahassee. The juvenile operator was able to provide proof he was not aware it was stolen at the time of purchase. The moped was collected and placed into the WCSO impound yard. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
May 22
Jose Penate-Rodriguez reported his passenger side windows damaged on his 2009 Chevy Sliverado. Jose advised he parked his truck in the 1400 blk of Spring Creek Highway and departed for work. Upon returning, he noticed the damage to his truck. Deputies arrived and discovered what appeared to be holes from a BB gun projectile on the vehicle windows and passenger side. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
May 23
Deputy Arturo Cordoba responded to Fonigan Rd in reference to a stolen vehicle complaint. Upon arrival Deputy Cordoba made contact with Charles Beach. Mr. Beach advised he allowed the suspect to borrow his Chevy Trail Blazer and now they will not return the vehicle. The vehicle was entered into NCIC/FCIC as stolen. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
May 24
A investigative traffic stop was conducted on Springcreek Highway. Contact was made with the registered owner identified as Yasmin Young who was found to not have a valid driver’s license. During the traffic stop a small amount of marijuana was surrendered and turned in for destruction. Young was issued a citation for DWLSR. Deputy Todd Kent investigated.
Lisa Slaght reported being in an altercation with Louise Kruger. Slaght stated the argument over a television in which Kruger stated she could use. During this incident Slaght stated Kruger slapped her in the face. Contact was made with Kruger who stated Slaght was not allowed to use the television. As Kruger was retrieving the television Slaght grabbed her arm. Kruger stated she snatched away and accidentally struck Slaght. Slaght refused to file charges and signed an affidavit for non-prosecution. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
May 25
Christopher McIntosh reported a theft of a ladder from the new construction site. The ladder is described as a 24-foot extension style valued at approximately $300. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Zach Munroe investigated.
