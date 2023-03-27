March 17
Jason Weatherly reportes being out $20,000 after paying for a 2015 Kubota Excavator. Weatherly sent a check for the purchase but has never received the Excavator. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Carla Skelly investigated.
John Luper reported he had received a check for service that had been completed by an associate company the he does business with. The bank contacted him on this date and advised the check was a forgery, and that it would be returned to him. This case has been sent to road patrol deputies for further investigation. Deputy Todd Kent investigated.
March 18
Jordan Payne was arrested in connection with the misuse of 911 after repeated expletive-laced calls were made to WCSO dispatch, according to WCSO. Payne was requesting a deputy respond so she could retrieve some jewelry from a home occupied by her estranged significant other. Payne was informed that deputies were busy actively searching for a missing child, and would respond as soon as possible. Payne continued to make multiple calls demanding a deputy and used her car to block traffic on MLK. Deputies responded and began to look for Payne, who continued to make calls demanding deputies but would leave her location prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputy Kory Smith was eventually able to make contact with Jordan Payne in Crawfordville, where she was arrested.
March 19
Wyman Stubbs reported a fraudulent charge of $3,000 on his credit card. FedEx called him advising of a package that would need his signature being delivered on March 19. Upon further investigation the card was used to purchase a camera and was routed to another address. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Carla Skelly investigated.
March 20
An individual with the Florida Department of Transportation reported someone making forced entry into the building owned by the agency. As of this time nothing has been reported missing, and the contents of the building appeared to be of no value. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy James Williams investigated.
March 21
Deputies responded to the Dollar General in reference to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Contact was made with the driver and sole occupant identified as Stephanie Matthews. In plain view was an Adderall pill located on the floorboard, according to WCSO. The investigation revealed multiple drugs, including cocaine and methamphetamine were in the vehicle. Matthews was placed under arrest and transported to the jail. Deputies Todd Kent and Heather Will investigated.
March 22
Deputy Dakota Haddock got out with a suspicious person with a motorcycle at Bloxham and Spring Hill Road. Deputies observed the ignition system of the motorcycle had been damaged. Upon running the motorcycle, it was found to be stolen from Leon County, according to WCSO. The driver, Garrett Revell, was placed under arrest. Leon County was notified of the recovery. Revell was transported to the Wakulla County Jail without incident. Deputies Dakota Haddock and Kendrick Gavin investigated.
March 23
A representative with Talquin Water reported a carpet care business hooking up to a fire hydrant and using the water to pressure-wash a residence. By doing this, the business operator was using a hydrant not metered. Talquin provided photographs and an Affidavit for Prosecution. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Rudolph Hinson investigated.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
