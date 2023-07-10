June 30
Deputy Austin Rivers responded to Finner Drive in reference to a Harley Davidson motorcycle and enclosed trailer being stolen. The owner David Hardester, estimated the value of the stolen items was over $30,000.00. Detectives and Crime scene responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
July 1
A vehicle was clocked traveling 67mph southbound on 319 in a 35mph zone. The vehicle passed 4-5 cars in a no passing lane and ran the red light at Bloxham. A traffic stop was attempted but was terminated due to heavy traffic. The vehicle continued southbound on 319 when another deputy located the vehicle near Whiddon Lake Road. Deputies turned around and attempted another traffic stop. The driver abruptly turned onto Whiddon Lake Road, however ended up wrecking in the ditch. The driver was identified as Jerymiah Stephens whose license was suspended. Stephens advised he knew his license was not valid and admitted to not stopping for the deputies. Stephens was placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility. The Florida Highway Patrol responded and worked the traffic crash. Deputy Donald Newsome investigated.
July 2
Scott Howell reported the theft of his mower. Howell described the mower as a 10-year-old 72-inch John Deere zero turn valued at approximately $15,000.00. The mower was left on a trailer while in his yard. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Donald Newsome investigated.
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for faulty equipment. The driver was identified as William Everett who did not have a valid driver’s license. It was also discovered the passenger Tony Brown had active warrants out of Leon County. Both subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility without incident. Deputy Todd Kent investigated.
July 3
Brian Hornsby reported the fishing dock catching fire at a property in Sopchoppy. The property is an Airbnb and it had been rented for the night. It is unclear how the fire started and the dock was valued at $35,000 dollars. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Arturo Cordoba investigated.
July 4
William Mims was arrested for disorderly intoxication after he attempted to enter a vehicle at Sky Box. Dakota Rudolph called 911 stating a male subject tried to get into her vehicle as she was at the drive thru window of Sky Box. Mims was located sitting in the parking lot of the business and was noticeably intoxicated. William Mims was arrested and transported to jail without incident. Deputy James Williams investigated.
July 5
A reckless vehicle was observed traveling northbound on Crawfordville Highway. The vehicle was all over the road and nearly caused an accident. The driver was identified as Steven Jones who was found to be extremely intoxicated. Jones was arrested for DUI and transported to the jail. Deputy Donald Newsome investigated.
July 6
Deputy Austin Rivers responded to Broken Bow in reference to an ongoing dispute between two neighbors. Today Joseph Gainey claimed Ruth Haas removed wood from his property without permission. Haas stated Gainey placed two pieces of wood on her fence which was on her side of the property line. Haas removed the wood in order to repair her fence. This incident was written for informational purposes only.
