May 12
Steve Baird reported fraudulent checks being cashed. Three checks made out to various vendors from The Board of County Commissioners where forged and cashed. The total loss is approximately $1,650. A potential suspect has been identified. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Heather Will investigated.
Deputy Kory Smith responded to R.L. McDonald Road in reference to an ongoing problem with the neighbor’s dogs. Upon arrival Deputy Smith made contact with Clark Davis. Mr. Davis advised his neighbor’s dogs keep coming over to his property and fighting with his dogs. The dogs are causing damage to Mr. Davis’s fence. Mr. Davis asked for the incident be documented. Deputy Smith also made contact with Animal Control and made him aware of the problem.
May 13
Joseph Belvein reported the theft of a set of loading ramps from his vehicle while parked outside the Subway Restaurant on Crawfordville Highway. Joseph stated he saw the ramps prior to going inside and once he returned they were gone. The ramps were valued at 500.00 US. Dollars. Contact was made with the restaurant manager and she advised she was in Tallahassee at the time, but would attempt to recover video footage once she returns back to the restaurant later in the week. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Kendrick Gavin investigated.
Daryn Wilkins reported having Ethan Osborn on video recording burglarizing his residence. Upon contact, Daryn was able to provide video footage of Osborn taking several bottles of alcohol from his residence and bringing the alcohol back after finding out it was nothing but water. Ethan was located at his residence and placed under arrest for burglary. Deputy Dustin Matthew investigated.
May 14
Walmart Loss Prevention staff reported an unknown black male passing the last point of sale with a Razor Electric Dirt Bike ($266.60). The male returned into the store and loaded a grocery cart with two TV’s. Upon attempting to pass the last point of sale a second time, staff approached the suspect. The male left the cart inside and walked away headed towards Crawfordville Highway. Contact was made with a female believed to be working with the suspect, as she was in a large group of individuals at Publix. The female stated she knew the male was traveling with the group but she didn’t know who he was. Walmart was able to provide video of the incident as well as a complete list of items taken by the suspect. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Kendrick Gavin investigated.
May 15
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for failure to maintain. Contact was made with the driver and sole occupant identified as Shasta Crews. Further investigation revealed Crews had a small amount of meth in her possession. Crews was placed under and transported to the jail facility. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
May 16
Deputy Michelle Stripling responded to 4766 Coastal Hwy, the Kangaroo Shell Point Gas and Grill in reference to someone passing a fake $100 bill. Recorded video showed the suspect purchasing gas and other items and receiving change for the fake bill. A possible suspect in this case has been identified. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Garrett Morgan reported riding his Polaris side by side on 5-15-23. Morgan stated he was in the National Forest off of FH 13 near the power line. Morgan stated the machine broke a belt and he left it off of a trail in the woods. Morgan had a family member go and pick it up on this date, however it was discovered missing. Deputies canvassed the area in which Morgan stated he left the machine, but yielded negative results. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Heather Will investigated.
Justin Wright reported the theft of his oyster cages. Wright stated they had been stored at Gull Island in Oyster Bay which is a private island family. Wright discovered 26 cages were missing and valued them at approximately $5,200. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Anthony Paul investigated.
May 17
April Clifton reported Jordan Garber entering her yard and sitting a chair. Garber was observed starting a fire in the firepit and then refused to leave the property. Clifton called the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and Gerber was given a trespass warning for the property. Garber still refused to leave and he was placed under arrest by deputies. Garber resisted arrest by attempting to holding onto a chair and then failing to comply with lawful orders. Garber was eventually tased and then complied with commands. Upon arrival to the Wakulla County Jail a glass pipe used for smoking narcotics was found hidden on Jordan Garber’s person. Garber was ultimately charged with trespass after warning, resisting arrest, and introduction of contraband into a controlled facility. Deputy Ernesto Trujillo investigated.
May 18
Kimberly Ogren reported her boat trailer tag lost or stolen. Kimberly last seen the tag affixed to the trailer about 6 months ago when she transported the boat from Coral Gables, Florida to her friends property in Sopchoppy. Kimberly was issued a report number for DMV purposes. Lt. Vickie Mitchell investigated.
