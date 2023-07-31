July 21
Deputy William Bennett responded to Log Cabin Rd. in reference to the complainant wanting to report his vehicle stolen. Upon arrival Deputy Bennett made contact with David Jonathan. Mr. Jonathan advised an acquaintance stole his car back on the 7/3/23, and he now wished to report it as stolen. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
While on patrol, deputies observed Armonda Maya fail to stop at a designated stop sign at Ball Court and Old Shell Point Road. A traffic stop was conducted and after contact with the driver Armonda Maya. It was discovered he was an unlicensed driver and had an outstanding warrant out of Leon County for FTA on Driver Not Licensed to Operate. Armonda was placed under arrest for this incident and transported to the WCSO Jail Facility without incident. Lt David Pienta investigated.
July 23
Deputy Ernesto Trujillo responded to Shepardwood Dr, in reference to some stolen firearms. Upon arrival Deputy Trujillo made contact with William Hall. Mr. Hall advised sometime on 7/21/23 someone stole two handguns out of his vehicle. Mr. Hall advised the vehicle had been left unlocked. This case has been forwarded to Detectives for further investigation.
Deputy William Bennett responded to River Ct, in reference to some stolen paddle boards. Upon arrival Deputy Bennett made contact with Michele Rowe. Ms. Rowe stated sometime on July 22, someone stole two paddle boards that were tied to their dock on the Wakulla River. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
July 24
Deputy Don Newsome responded to Wakulla River Bridge in reference to the money drop box located at the boat ramp being damaged. Deputy Newsome arrived and made contact with a Wakulla County employee. The employee stated the drop box was damaged and approximately $100-250 was stolen. Due to the time delay, numerous people visiting the boat ramp and a suspect was not able to be identified at the time of the report.
Deputy Zach Munroe responded to Greenlea Circle and made contact with Kelsi Reeves, who stated a Sar 9MM handgun was stolen from her vehicle on or after 7/21/23. Kelsi stated the vehicle was left unlocked at the time of the burglary. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Deputy Heather Will responded to a home on Woodville Hwy in reference to a burglary. Deputy Will made contact with Nannie Woodward, who stated someone entered her residence and stole all the residential appliances and misc. doors/windows, with a total loss of $6000.00. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Deputies made contact with Austin Cruse who had an active warrant for his arrest. While arresting Cruse for the warrant. Cruse refused to be put in handcuffs and was drive-stunned with a Taser by
deputies. Deputies Heather Will and Michelle Stripling took Cruse into custody, and he was transported to the jail without further incident.
July 26
Clarence Applegate reported unknown persons damaged the dock at Fiddlers Cove. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy William Bennett investigated.
July 27
Daniel Marion Chambers reported an unknown person opening a credit card in his name. Upon checking his credit report an account opened on 12/17/2022 was in a delinquent status in the amount of $800.00 US Dollars. Chambers was advised by Broward County Sheriff’s Office to contact WCSO and file a report for the ID Theft and BCSO would work the Theft. This case has been sent to WCSO detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
