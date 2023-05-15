May 5
Deputy Donald Newsome responded to Mt Zion Rd in reference to someone taking two junk cars from the victim’s property. The cars had been inoperative for at least six years. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Deputy Heather Will responded to the high school and met with Joe Page. Page stated he lost his wallet after a day of fishing. Page stated he left his wallet on the boat and it fell off between Mack’s Meats and Shell Point Beach.
May 6
Deputy Donald Newsome responded to the area of Crawfordville Hwy and Songbird Ave., in reference to a report of a possible intoxicated driver. Deputy Newsome located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop for failure to maintain. During the traffic stop FHP assisted and completed a DUI investigation, arresting the driver, Victoria Wash, for DUI.
Deputy Dakota Haddock conducted a traffic stop on a silver Honda sedan for failure to maintain. Upon Deputy Haddock making contact at the front passenger door, he recognized the passenger as Antonio Green, who had active narcotics warrants out of Leon County. During the traffic stop, it was determined the driver, Angela Bailey was in possession of a “crack” pipe. Antonio was also found in possession of crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia. Antonio and Angela were both placed under arrest and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.
May 7
Deputy Todd Kent conducted a traffic stop on Woodville Hwy. The due driver, Tiffany Ruffin was discovered to not have a valid driver’s license. During the stop, Tiffany admitted to being in possession of methamphetamine. Tiffany was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and DWLSR.
Deputy Heather Will conducted a traffic stop a vehicle driven by Jack Causseaux for tag attached unassigned. During the stop it was found that Jack was in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Jack was placed under arrest and transported to the jail.
May 8
Stephanie Letts reported her tire being slashed on her 2019 Toyota 4 Runner. Letts advised she last saw her vehicle in good condition at 11:00 pm on 5/7/2023. Letts was able to provide a possible suspect in this case. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Shayne Broxie investigated.
May 9
Enrique Cotes reported an altercation between him and an unknown male. Cotes advised he was trying to back his vehicle into the parking lot when another driver became agitated. Cotes advised the male brandished a weapon making threats. Cotes advised he told the male to put down the weapon and they
could fight like men. The two got into a physical altercation where the unknown male didn’t fare well. The unknown male fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. Cotes provided a statement did not wish to pursue charges. Deputy Rudolph Hinson investigated.
May 11
Deputy Jake Scott responded to Lonnie Raker Ln in reference to a fraud. Frances Hargrove reported two checks were stolen out of her mailbox, altered and then cashed. One was cashed at a Walmart in Marianna and the other at a Lowes’s Home improvement store Florida. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Austin Victor was arrested for Loitering and Prowling along with Resisting arrest after he was observed running down East Ivan Road at approximately 11:00 PM. When Deputy Donald Newsome stopped to speak with Victor he refused commands and attempted to flee into a neighborhood. Victor was tased and apprehended as he was trying to scale a fence into someone’s backyard.
May 12
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for faulty equipment. Prior to coming to a complete stop, deputies observed the male driver attempt to switch seats with the passenger. The driver was later identified as Martayvious Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick was discovered not to have a valid license and also had outstanding warrants out of Wakulla County. Discovered in the driver’s side door handle pocket was small baggie with a white residue. The passenger was identified as Bethany Schultz. Schultz was discovered to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Both were also charged with obstruction for attempting to swap seats. Deputy Todd Kent investigated.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.