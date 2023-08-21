Aug. 11
The Rent-A-Center assistant manager reported two subjects had not paid for their furniture. The suspects had both purchased a television and sectional couch and quit paying for them. They made several payments but have stopped paying as of April. The total amount owed is $3428.32. An affidavit for prosecution was signed for both subjects. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Lt Gibby Gibson investigated.
The Publix manager reported the theft of food on two different occasions by the same suspect. The manager started the subject entered the store grabbed some lobsters and packages of steaks on two different times. Each time the subject would shove the meat down his pants and exit the store. Video footage was collected and an affidavit for prosecution was signed. A total loss was estimated at approximately $200.00. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
Aug. 12
Jessica Wiggins reported being struck while getting her nails done at the salon. Wiggins stated Minh Huynh grabbed her arm and squeezed her hand extremely hard over a dispute about pricing. An independent witness verified Wiggins statement. Huynh was placed under arrest for battery and taken to the jail facility. Deputy Zac Monroe investigated.
Deputy Michelle Stripling conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane on Crawfordville Hwy. The driver Cortlynd Fruggiero was arrested for reckless driving and transported to the Wakulla County jail without incident.
Aug. 13
A vehicle was towed from the Old Fort Boat ramp in St. Marks as a result of illegal parking. The vehicle and trailer were turned over to Hobby Brothers for the owner to retrieve at their expense.
Deputy Michelle Stripling responded to a home on Old Woodville Rd in reference to a theft. Upon arrival Jessica Mattingly reported the suspect took a quart of oil and a wrench out of her yard. She said the suspect also borrowed a motorized bike from her and refused to return it. A possible suspect in this case has been identified. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Aug. 15
Deputy Ernesto Trujillo responded to 30 Home Stretch Ln. in reference to a lost wallet. Upon arrival Deputy Trujillo made contact with Helenia Flournah. Ms. Flournah advised she lost her wallet yesterday while at Walmart.
Deputy Ernesto Trujillo responded to 106 Harvey-Melton Rd in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival Deputy Trujillo made contact with Rouse Pigott. Mr. Pigott advised sometime today someone stole his generator from the property. Crime Scene assisted and responded to the scene to process evidence. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Aug. 17
Deputy Austin Rivers conducted a traffic stop for speeding through a school zone. During his interaction with the driver the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. The driver relinquished two marijuana cigarettes. The driver received a warning for speeding and was released from the scene. The confiscated marijuana was turned over to Property and Evidence for destruction.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.