April 7
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for faulty equipment. The driver was identified as Brett Carroll who did not possess a valid driver’s license. During a search of his person a glass smoking pipe was discovered in his pocket. While being placed under arrest Carroll tried pulling away several times but was quickly detained. Carroll was transported to the jail without incident. Deputy Todd Kent investigated.
Bruce Hauck reported the theft of a wedding band and wedding ring belonging to his deceased mother. Bruce was able to identify a possible suspect for the theft. Bruce valued the rings at approximately $3000.00. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy James Williams investigated.
April 8
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for excessive speed. The driver, and sole occupant was identified as Rody Strickland. Strickland does not possess a valid license and has 4 prior suspensions. Strickland was placed under arrets and transported to the jail. Deputy Heather Will investigated.
Richard Allshouse reported being scammed out of $250.00. Allshouse stated he received a call from a subject identified as Chief Christopher Allen of the WCSO Registration Department. Allshouse wished to pursue charges and signed an affidavit for prosecution. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Heather Will investigated. (Sheriff Miller would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that no law enforcement representatives will ever contact you and demand money or payment to resolve a law enforcement/judicial issue.)
April 9
A traffic stop was conducted on vehicle with no tag attached. The driver and sole occupant was identified as Timothy Colt Sanders. Sanders had active warrants out of Wakulla County. Sanders was taken into custody and transported to the county jail. Deputy Todd Kent investigated.
April 10
Niranjan Patel reported Kevin Outzs entered into his store and removed a pint bottle of liquor with out paying. Outzs reportedly made a purchase but also removed a bottle without paying for it. Outzs was located a short time later and give a notice to appear in court for the theft. Additionally Outzs was trespassed from the store at Patel’s request.
April 12
Helen Ward reported being scammed out of a large sum of money over the last month. Ward believed she had been sending money to someone claiming to be Elon Musk. Ward was supposed to receive several things from the suspect as part of the payments. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Todd Kent investigated.
A juvenile was arrested for retail theft after he passed through the final point of sale with unpaid for merchandise in Walmart. The juvenile was detained by Walmart staff until deputies arrived and arrested them. The Juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Wakulla County Jail, booked in and released to a parent. Deputy Don Newsome investigated.
April 13
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for excessive speed. The driver was identified as Kaleb Adam. Adam did not possess a valid license and he had a small amount of marijuana in his possession. Adam was issued a citation for driving while license suspended or revoked, and the marijuana was collected for destruction. Deputy Heather Will investigated.
Traver Butenschoen and Karla Maxwell were arrested for poss. of meth, possession over 20 grams, paraphernalia and possession of THC Butter. Butenschoen was also charged with DWLSR. After a vehicle Butenschoen was driving was stopped for driving with a faulty taillight and an expired tag. Deputy Don Newsome investigated.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
