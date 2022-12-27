Dec. 16
Deputy William Bennett conducted a traffic stop for faulty equipment and found the driver in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
During the stop, the driver was also found to have never possessed a driver’s license.
The driver, Anthony Sanders, was issued a notice to appear for the lack of a driver’s license and a warning for the traffic infraction.
Dec. 17
Deputy Heather Will conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Wakulla Street and Pullback Road. Contact was made with the driver, Michael Lane. Lane did not possess a driver’s license. The tag attached to the vehicle was not assigned that particular vehicle either. During an inventory search of the vehicle, 14.7 grams of synthetic cannabinoid was located, according to WCSO. Lane was arrested for Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, possession synthetic cannabinoid, possession paraphernalia, failure to register vehicle.
Deputy William Bennett responded to Koch Street in Panacea in reference to a possible theft. Tommy Sanders reported the suspect borrowed a dolly to move a heavy item and never returned it. Sanders said he has made several attempts to retrieve the item with negative results. Sanders provided the name of the suspect. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Dec. 18
Deputy William Bennett responded to Sopchoppy Highway in reference to a theft. Contact was made with David Taff. Taff advised while he was away for an extended time, someone stole his boat. David’s father knew who took it and advised them to bring it back. The boat was returned prior to David’s return. David stated the boat was returned but the motor attached did not belong to it. The motor on the boat came back stolen out of Dadeville, Alabama. The motor was seized as evidence. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Dec. 19
John Landrum reported unknown persons entered two residences that are under construction on Winnebago Street. The suspects removed tools from one of the residences. Wakulla County CSI located evidence at both locations. Total value of approximately $1,000. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Ernesto Trujillo investigated.
Dec. 20
Several people called to report someone attempting to scam them out of money after receiving a call from someone claiming to be Captain E. Wester with WCSO. The suspect advised victims they had a bench warrant due to missing court and that fees would need to be paid with gift cards. Please know WCSO (or any law enforcement agency) will never contact you by phone to clear up any court orders, that warrants can not be cleared up or resolved by paying a fee/fine, and court order fines will not be paid via gift cards. If anyone ever feels they may be the subject of any such scam please call WCSO immediately, at 850-745-7100.
Dec. 22
James Stiles and Samuel Smith were involved in a physical altercation. Both parties were intoxicated and did not want to pursue any law enforcement action, according to WCSO. Deputy Jake Scott investigated.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
