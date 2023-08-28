Aug. 18

A pilot attempted to land his waterplane on the Sopchoppy river. The craft skipped and then flipped over and broke apart. The pilot sustained minor injuries. Passenger had no injuries. FAA, GFC, DEP and FHP assisted in the recovery and investigation.

Aug. 19

An Employee at Goodwill reported Lauren Williams trespassing at the store after being issued a trespass warning on July 4th 2023. Williams had left the area upon deputies arrival. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Shayne Broxie responded.

Deputy Ernesto Trujillo responded to White Tail Dr in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival Deputy Trujillo made contact with Helena Batts. Ms. Batts advised someone stole her father’s Ranger side-by-side from the residence. Upon further investigation the Ranger was recovered at a home on Dempsey Dr. Wendy Shields was placed under arrest and transported to the Wakulla County Jail without incident.

Aug. 20

Asset protection staff at Wal-Mart reported a suspicious person hanging around Wal-Mart. The investigation revealed Joshua Turbeville has stolen several items from Wal-Mart. Turbeville was placed under arrest and transported to the Wakulla County Jail. Deputy Heather Will investigated.

Aug. 22

Deputy Stripling conducted a traffic stop for failure to yield the right of way. The driver was found not to have a valid driver’s license. And the tag had been expired for over two years. John Sorrie was arrested and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.

Aug. 23

Deputies responded to Purify Bay Road in reference to a vehicle fire. Upon arrival the vehicle was fully engulfed. WCFR responded and extinguished the fire. Contact was made with the owner Harold Robison, who had left his vehicle at a co-workers residence and carpooled to work. Harold responded back to the residence and advised his 2002 F-150 didn’t have any issues he knew of and he had just parked it. The truck was a total loss.

Deputy Dustin Matthews responded to Squaw Road in reference to a fraud complaint. Upon arrival Deputy Matthews made contact with Sarah Stains. Sarah advised while she was looking at her bank statement, she noticed an unauthorized charge was made on her account. Sarah advised someone using her card to order on Walmart.com in the amount of $139.71. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.

Aug. 24

Deputy Ernesto Trujillo responded to Dempsey Drive in reference to a possible stolen vehicle. Upon arrival Deputy Trujillo made contact with Ana Schwimmer. Ana advised she had her mechanic tow her car to his shop (in Tallahassee) over a month ago and now he is refusing to give the vehicle back. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.

The Rent-A-Center assistant manager reported two subjects had not paid for their furniture. The suspects had both purchased a television and sectional couch and quit paying for them. They made several payments but have stopped paying as of April. The total amount owed is $3428.32. An affidavit for prosecution was signed for both subjects. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Lt Gibby Gibson investigated.

The Publix manager reported the theft of food on two different occasions by the same suspect. The manager started the subject entered the store grabbed some lobsters and packages of steaks on two different times. Each time the subject would shove the meat down his pants and exit the store. Video footage was collected and an affidavit for prosecution was signed. A total loss was estimated at approximately $200.00. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.

Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.

