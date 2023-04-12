March 31
Gary Bundy reported being in a verbal altercation with his neighbor Nic Kalicki over his wife getting tangled up in his dog’s leash. The altercation occurred on March 30, but it was only reported today. One party stated there was chest bumping but the statements were conflicting, and no witnesses could be located. Deputy Arturo Cordoba investigated.
Lorrie Keillor reported fraudulent use of her credit card. Four separate charges for a total over $300. Keillor made contact with her credit card company and had the card canceled. Keillor named a possible suspect in this case. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
April 3
Travis Carter reported several tools and equipment being stolen along with his son’s Xbox. A possible suspect has been identified. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
April 4
Deputy Heather Will conducted a traffic stop on vehicle Paul Bradshaw was driving. Bradshaw was found to not possess a valid driver’s license. Bradshaw also had a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia in his possession. Bradshaw was issued a citation for DWLSR. The marijuana and paraphernalia were collected and turned in for destruction.
Kyle Burdeshaw reported his vehicle had been burglarized. Taken was an assortment of tools and toolbox valued at approximately $200. Additionally, the door handle had been torn off, which was valued at $200 for replacement. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Heather Will investigated.
Kenneth Faircloth reported being stabbed by an friend during an altercation and the subject had fled the scene. On arrival contact was made with Kenneth who had blood on his right ear. When asked what occurred, Kenneth stated Byron McCranie had beat him up but he had not been stabbed anywhere. Kenneth advised he did not wish to pursue the matter any further and signed a non-prosecution affidavit. Kenneth refused to be photographed and would not complete a sworn statement. Contact was made with Byron who stated he had not seen Kenneth since around 4:30 p.m. Deputy Zac Monroe investigated.
April 5
A clerk for Coastal Market reported a gas drive off. The driver of a Ford van failed to pay for $80.84 in fuel. Reeves could not provide further information on the van or the driver. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Rudolph Hinson investigated.
April 6
Richard Shays reported unknown suspects entered a residence under construction.
The suspect removed the copper wiring from the residence causing damage to the walls and cutting the wires to the A/C unit. The value of the theft and damage was greater than $8,000. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Brenda King reported an unknown suspect used her bank card to make three charges in Tallahassee. The charges were disputed, and Capital City Bank is investigating. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
Taylor Hussey reported a temporary license plate that was issued to her being used by an unknown person. Hussey began receiving an invoice from toll enforcement that she owed $45.91 in fees. Hussey stated she turned the temporary tag into Up Rite Auto sales when she picked up her tag. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Carla Skelly investigated.
