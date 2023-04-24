April 14
Richard Collins reported a Comcast account opened in his name. The account had an outstanding balance of over $800.00. Collins was unable to provide any possible suspects in this case. The case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Shayne Broxie investigated.
April 15
Jody Dyer reported two weapons being stolen from his residence. The weapons had been present prior to his home being cleaned by a service and on this date, he discovered the weapons missing. A suspect has been identified and one of the two missing weapons was entered into NCIC / FCIC as stolen. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Ernesto Trujillo investigated.
April 17
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for faulty equipment. The driver was identified as Eddy O’Neil Hartsfield. Hartsfield did not possess a valid driver’s license and had 4 prior convictions. Hartsfield was placed under arrest and transported to the Wakulla County jail. Deputy Todd Kent investigated.
Traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for a seatbelt violation. The driver was identified as Angela Williams. Williams was discovered to be wanted out of Taylor County. Further investigation revealed Williams did not possess a valid license and was in possession of narcotics. Also discovered were forged checks inside the vehicle. Detectives were notified and responded to the scene. Williams was placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility for the warrant, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of narcotics. The forged checks remain under investigation by Wakulla County detectives. Deputy Anthony Paul investigated.
April 18
Deputy Edwin Grove responded to the lobby in reference to a theft. The victim, Mary Barber reported hiring a cleaning crew from Tallahassee to clean her home. She said she discovered she was missing three rings worth $1020 after the cleaning crew left. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for a stop sign violation. The driver was identified as Joseph McGuire. Further investigation revealed he had marijuana in his possession. The marijuana had a pre package weight of 32.5 grams. McGuire was placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility. Deputy Todd Kent investigated.
Deputy James Williams responded to a home on Dickson Street in Sopchoppy in reference to theft of medication. The victim was hospitalized for several days and upon arriving home she discovered her medications gone and a desk had rifled through. The investigation revealed that entry was made through a previously broken window of the home. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
