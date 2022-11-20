Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 11
Deputy Dustin Mathews conducted a traffic stop on 319 and Whiddon Lake Road for tag attached not assigned. Upon contact with the driver, Christopher Rodgers, it was discovered he had six prior convictions for driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR). Christopher was subsequently arrested and transported to WCSO jail without incident.
Nov. 12
Hannah Rawlings reported finding a Joey Sugar Glider for sale on Facebook Market Place. After showing intent to purchase, the seller requested a $100 deposit to hold the Sugar Glider for Hannah. Hannah sent the funds via CashApp to the seller. After several attempts to set up a pickup date and location, the seller Blocked Hannah on all Facebook platforms, closing all communication links between the two. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Carla Skelly investigated.
Deputy Ernesto Trujillo responded to an address on Franklin Drive, in reference to a possible disturbance. Upon arrival, Trujillo made contact with James Spires and Dallas Lively. James and Dallas both stated they were having a softball party at their residence when Zach McKenzie showed up and tried to instigate an argument. Both Dallas and James stated Zach was asked to leave and the argument was verbal only. Trujillo was able to make contact with Zach, via phone. When asked about the argument, Zach changed his story a couple times eventually stating he was assaulted, according to WCSO. This case has been closed due to conflicting statements and lack of physical evidence.
Deputy Arturo Cordoba responded to 29 Mike Stewart Drive (Murphy Oil) in reference to a gas drive-off. Upon arrival Deputy Cordoba made contact with the clerk. The clerk stated a white male pulled up in a U-haul truck and pumped 28 gallons of gasoline, then left without paying. The clerk advised there is video surveillance but he could not review it till Monday. This case has been forwarded to detectives for further investigation.
Nov. 14
Sgt. Eddie Webb responded to a reported theft that had just occurred at ACE hardware. The suspects fled down Wakulla-Aaron where Webb was able to locate and stop the suspects on East Ivan. Michael Collins and Richard Albert were identified and removed from the U-Haul they were driving. According to WCSO, $768 of stolen merchandise was located in the cab of the vehicle. A cooler full of meat and electronic items were also located. These items were determined to have been stolen from Wal-Mart. Deputy Creel responded to Wal-Mart to confirm. All stolen items were returned to their respective storeS. Collins and Albert were both arrested on a charge of felony shoplifting.
Deputy William Bennett responded to 2616 Crawfordville Highway in reference to a recovered stolen vehicle. Contact was made with the vehicle owner’s daughter Lauren Dye. The truck had significant damage to the front end. No one was with the vehicle. Security footage is available but was not able to be obtained at the time of the investigation. Inside the vehicle, a wallet was located with an ID for a possible suspect in this case. This report is being forwarded back to Deputy Bennett pending the review of security footage, for a possible arrest warrant.
Deputy Heather Will got out with a vehicle for suspicious activity at 2616 Coastal Highway. The occupants of the vehicle were passed out and the wiper blades were on full speed. After several attempts, Deputy Will was able to wake the occupants. The driver was identified as Alexis Calo Vazquez. Deputy Will asked Vazquez if there were any weapons or drugs inside the vehicle. Vazquez stated no, and gave consent to search when Deputy Will asked. Deputy Will located several small baggies with cocaine and a small baggie containing methamphetamine along with glass smoking pipes, according to WCSO. Alexis Vasquez was arrested and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.
Nov. 15
Deputy Jeremy Creel conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to stop at stop sign. Contact was made with the driver and sole occupant, Melvin Footman. Footman has a suspended license with eight prior convictions, according to WCSO. Located in the bed of the truck was a deceased “button buck.” Contact was made with FWC for the illegal kill. Footman had two rifles in his possession along with ammunition. Footman is a convicted felon and currently on probation, according to WCSO. By order of DSHMV the truck was impounded. Melvin Footman was arrested on charges of DWLSR 3rd or subsequent, Possession of firearm/ammunition by convicted felon and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.
Nov. 16
Deputy Tiffany Spears conducted a traffic stop at 1468 Spring Creek Highway, in reference to a vehicle with no brake lights. Upon making contact with the driver, Tammy Jones, Deputy Spears was informed Ms. Jones’s license had been suspended. Upon further investigation Ms. Jones was also found in possession of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to WCSO. Ms. Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
