Jan. 27
Meghann Bookout contacted the Sheriff’s Office regarding damage to the pool house located in the Guinevere subdivision. Bookout stated the damage was caused approximately four months ago, and the incident was captured on surveillance video. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy James Williams investigated.
Kelvin Arnold reported the theft of his 9-millimeter Taurus handgun valued at $450. Arnold advised he hasn’t seen the weapon in several months. The weapon was entered into NCIC/FCIC as stolen. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Jeremy Creel investigated.
Deputy Heather Will conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for excessive speed. The driver, Katie Caldwell, had a suspended driver’s license with four prior convictions. During the investigation, Katie appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and Deputy Will subsequently began field sobriety exercises, according to WCSO. After the FSEs Katie Caldwell was arrested on charges of DWLSR and DUI and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.
Jan. 28
Deputies responded to Highway 98 and Evalinda Road in reference to a Signal 11. During the incident, a dump truck driver slowed and harassed the deputies. Sgt. Steven Parfitt conducted a traffic stop at the end of Sand Lake Road. The driver was very uncooperative during the stop. At one point during the interaction the driver approached and chest-bumped Sgt. Parfitt. He was taken into custody and transported to the Wakulla County Jail on a charge of battery on law enforcement.
Deputy Heather Will observed a white truck strike a stop sign at the corner of Ivan Church Rd and Crawfordville Highway. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver, Dylan Bishop, was found to be intoxicated, according to WCSO. Bishop was subsequently arrested for DUI and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.
Jan. 29
Michael Marshall was arrested after throwing a stick and shattering the front window of his neighbor’s house, according to WCSO. Deputies Heather Will and Dakota Haddock investigated.
Jan. 30
Deputy Kory Smith responded to the Sheriff’s Office front lobby in reference to a walk-in complaint of identity theft. The complainant Michael Nash stated a suspect had set up an unauthorized email in his name. This case has been forwarded to detectives for further investigation.
Amanda Davis reported her 2007 Nissan Extera being stolen from the Dollar General in Panacea. Davis stated she notice Jacob Sparks riding up on a bicycle as she was going into the store. She advised she remembered leaving the keys in her vehicle. Upon exiting the store, her vehicle was gone and the bicycle Sparks was riding was outside the store. A canvas of the area yielded negative results until Detective Travis Hall came upon the vehicle, which had been returned to the Dollar General parking lot. Deputies and
FHP returned to the store and arrested Jacob. Jacob stated to deputies the owner told him telepathically to take her vehicle, according to WCSO. Jacob Sparks was transported to the Wakulla County Jail without further incident.
Jan. 31
Deputy Tiffany Spears responded to the front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office in reference to a walk-in complaint. Upon arrival Deputy Spears made contact with Amber Schmidt. Schmidt advised someone entered her vehicle last night and stole some items, including medication. The vehicle was left unsecured. Detective Buddy Spence responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Multiple deputies responded to an altercation at Azalea Park in which it was reported that a firearm was involved. Deputies were advised that several male juveniles had been involved in a fight at the park, and after the fight one of the juveniles had pulled a pistol and pointed it at someone. The suspect had fled the scene prior to deputies arrival. Deputy Kendrick Gavin located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect on Trice Lane and conducted a traffic stop. The male juvenile suspect in the vehicle was subsequently arrested and transported to the juvenile assessment center in Tallahassee. Deputy Rudolph Hinson investigated.
Feb. 1
Travis Carter reported someone pouring an unknown substance in his gas tank. Carter estimated it would cost approximately $1,000 to have repairs completed on his vehicle. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy William Bennett investigated.
Chelsie Rencher reported the unauthorized use of her debit card at the Dollar General located at 2660 Springcreek Highway. Video is available of the incident from the store’s security system. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Jake Scott investigated.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.