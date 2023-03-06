Feb. 24
Kirk Day reported two firearms had been taken from his home. Day described both weapons as .22-caliber, but was unable to provide any serial numbers. Day was able to provide a possible suspect in this case. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
Alice Bradshaw reported the storm door on the front of her residence on Rehwinkel Road was broken. She said she left for work at 8 a.m., and when she returned around 6 p.m., she discovered her door shattered. Alice pointed out other damage that might have been done the same day as well. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Sgt. Steven Parfitt investigated.
Feb. 25
Brent Lawhon was observed operating a vehicle on Pinecrest Drive even though he did not possess a valid license. Further investigation revealed Lawhon’s license had been suspended since 2015. While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle, a firearm and narcotics were found, according to WCSO. Lawhon was found to be a convicted felon. Brent Lawhon was placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility without further incident. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
Deana Barwick was arrested after she failed to leave Dux bar, after repeated requests by staff. Deputy Edwin Grove responded and also asked Barwick to leave the establishment. Deana Barwick failed to leave on her own and was taken into custody for trespass after warning.
Feb. 26
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for faulty equipment. The driver and sole occupant was identified as Vonda Svendsen. Svendsen was discovered to have a suspended driver’s license with two prior convictions, according to WCSO. Svendsen was placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility without incident. Deputy William Bennett investigated.
Sabrina Brinkley reported a female suspect drove into her yard and almost hit her children. Brinkley stated she confronted the female and said, “You almost hit my kids,” and the female replied, “Yep, I did.” Brinkley stated the female then proceeded to do donuts in her yard and left the area. Deputies attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful in doing so. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Michelle Stripling investigated.
Feb. 27
Jamie Pederson reported her Lifetime Tamarack Angler Kayak stolen. Jamie advised no one had permission to use the kayak and no one should have been on her property. The estimated value of the kayak was $404.45. There are no none suspects at this time. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Kendrick Gavin investigated.
Feb. 28
An unknown complainant found an Apple Ipad 9th Gen Tablet in the area of Arran Road. The Ipad was dropped off in the front lobby of WCSO Headquarters with a note attached. The Ipad was submitted into Property & Evidence section for safekeeping. Major Fredrick Johnson investigated.
March 1
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for faulty equipment. The driver and sole occupant was identified as Joseph Brown. Brown was discovered to have 18 prior convictions of DWLSR. During a search of the car two small bags of cocaine were discovered, according to WCSO. Brown was placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility. Deputy Anthony Paul investigated.
