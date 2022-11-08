Oct. 29
Gary Land reported being struck by his co-worker David Albonese, according to WCSO. Land stated they had been arguing over work and unrelated events. Land reported that he was pushed and held down by Albonese. A non-prosecution form was signed by Land, and this incident was documented for informational purposes. Deputy Ernesto Trujillo investigated.
Matthew Ainsworth reported seeing two people on his camera around his residence. Deputies made contact with the suspect Christine Banaghan. Banaghan stated she was checking a fence line and looking for her dog when she entered the property. Ainsworth additionally stated Banaghan had removed property. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Ernesto Trujillo investigated.
William Bassett reported someone throwing rocks at his residence, which also caused damage to his vehicle. Contact was made with the juvenile suspect and his parents regarding the incident. All parties have agreed to handle the matter civilly instead of criminally. Deputy Kendrick Gavin investigated.
Oct. 30
Sarah Mcgilvary reported that she had accidentally fallen asleep while in the process of making french fries. Sarah stated she smelled smoke coming from inside the residence and immediately woke her friend and exited the home. Estimated total loss is approximately $40,000. Lt. Dave Pienta investigated.
Katelyn Rueth reported Tommy Sanders stole her 2002 Black Chevy Avalanche truck from a job site at 120 Boynton Road. The vehicle was located pulling into Rocky’s parking lot. Contact was made with the driver, Bridget Forist, who is the girlfriend of Tommy. Forist was arrested for DWLSR 3rd or Subsequent Offense and transported to the WCSO jail without incident, according to WCSO. Rueth arrived to take possession of her truck and declined to pursue charges for the vehicle theft. Deputy Kendrick Gavin investigated.
Oct. 31
Lt. Danny Harrell conducted a traffic stop at 2911 Crawfordville Highway for inoperative tail lights. During the stop, the driver and the passenger were found to have outstanding warrants out of Wakulla County. Both Joseph Brown and Sara Malphurs were taken into custody and transported to the Wakulla County Jail without incident.
Deputy Jake Scott attempted to make contact with the driver of a vehicle that was at a closed convenience store. The vehicle hastily left the parking lot and went north on Crawfordville Highway. Deputy Scott attempted to stop the vehicle at Bloxham Cutoff and 319, but the driver accelerated away initially at a high rate of speed then slowed and turned on emergency flashers. The vehicle pulled over approximately two miles north of Bloxham Cutoff. The driver, Darla Pease, had a suspended license and warrants out of Georgia. She gave a false name and several false dates of birth, according to WCSO. She was taken into custody for obstruction of justice and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. After being handcuffed, she became combative and spit on one of the deputies. Pease also slipped a handcuff while in transit to the jail and when she exited the truck, she hit one of the deputies with the free cuff. She was subsequently charged with Battery on a law enforcement officer, according to WCSO.
Nov. 2
Thomas Callaway reported an unauthorized charge of $1,800 on his credit card. Callaway had reported the incident to his credit card company prior to making contact with the Sheriff’s Office. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
Sandra Brown reported unknown persons opened two credit card accounts without authorization. One account was Bank of America and the second account was Target. Both accounts have been stopped, but it is unknown if this is the only activity. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Sgt. Ronald Mitchell investigated.
Nov. 3
Jayna Thruman reported an unknown white male came into the Circle K convenience store and took several alcoholic beverages. Jayna stated the white male did not pay and left the store passing the final point of sale. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Lt. Brent Sanders investigated.
Eric Mills came into the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office to report two fraudulent checks that had been passed on his account. Mills had been alerted by his bank of the suspicious activity and after speaking with the bank, made contact with the Sheriff’s Office regarding the matter. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough investigated.
