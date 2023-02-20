Feb. 10
Susan Fulater reported receiving an email advising she needed maintenance done on her computer. A subject named Peter had Fulater log into her bank account advising they needed $400 for the services. Her computer was remotely taken over by the suspect, where he typed $4,000 instead of $400. Fulater ceased the transaction in which the suspect made her computer inoperable and needed $400 to unlock it. Fulater contacted her bank and had her account frozen. Fulater was not out any funds as of the time of her reporting the incident. Deputy Wade Wright investigated.
Scott Howell reported his vehicle had been burglarized. Howell woke up and discovered his wallet missing out of his vehicle. Taken were several cards and $80 in cash. Howell stated he had already canceled the stolen cards. Lt. Gibby Gibson investigated.
Feb. 12
Jean Crozier advised she had parked her car near Bob Miller Road and the St. Marks Bike trail for a bike ride. Crozier stated she left the keys inside the vehicle. When she returned the vehicle was gone. Deputies attempted to locate the vehicle but were unable to do so. Croziers white Nissan Frontier was entered into FCIC/NCIC as stolen. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
Deputy Michelle Stripling responded to Coastal Market in reference to shoplifting. The owner of the market stated two juvenile females came into the store and took several snack items without paying. The store owner provided video of the incident to Deputy Stripling. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Feb. 13
Janice Ellington reported finding a firearm in her vehicle. Ellington stated she did not own the weapon and she had no idea how the weapon could have gotten into her vehicle. The weapon was seized and placed into evidence for safe keeping. Deputy Arturo Cordoba investigated.
An employee with Dentistry By The Sea reported discovering $1,300 cash missing from an office envelope. Employees were asked about the missing cash, and Candace does not suspect any of them of taking it. The employee was able to provide a possible suspect in this case. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dylan Causseaux investigated.
Feb. 14
Arianna Clevinger reported being out at Wakulla Beach when two suspects showed up looking for a fight. Clevinger advised she got back into her vehicle after one of the suspects brandished a tire iron. While inside her vehicle, the suspect began banging on her vehicle rims and subsequently caused damage to the passenger side front rim. The suspects left the scene prior to deputies arriving. The estimated cost to repair the rims is $1,800. Digital images were taken at the scene, and a recorded cell phone video was provided by Clevinger. This case has been submitted for an arrest warrant review by Deputy Rudolph Hinson.
Feb. 15
Adam Plouffe reported theft of multiple items from his home and shed. Plouffe stated fishing equipment, jewelry, electronics, miscellaneous coins and a firearm had been taken. Plouffe estimated all items had a value of $15,000. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
Feb. 16
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for faulty equipment on Bloxham Cutoff Road. The driver, Joanna Ross, was discovered to have a suspended driver’s license, with multiple prior convictions for driving on a suspended license, according to WCSO. Ross was placed under arrest and transported to the Wakulla County Jail without incident. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
Deputy Michelle Stripling observed a vehicle with an expired tag and initiated a traffic stop. The tag attached belonged to a different vehicle. During the stop, Deputy Stripling discovered crack cocaine on the driver’s seat and in the driver’s bra during a search of her person. Amanda Kelly was taken into custody. The passenger, Jessica Carter, was found to have a warrant out of Leon County. During a search of her person at the jail, a small bag containing meth was found in her bra. Carter’s 3-year-old son was in the vehicle therefore she was also charged with child neglect as well, according to WCSO.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
