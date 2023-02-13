Feb. 3
Deputy Arturo Cordoba responded to Dana Drive in reference to a fraud complaint. Upon arrival Deputy Cordoba made contact with Patricia Suderman. She advised her husband, Patrick, lost his debit card yesterday and had been several unauthorized charges made on their account. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Harry Raker reported the right flap on a window A/C unit was pulled back at his rental property. The flap was pulled back as if it had been snatched from the window. Harry advised it would take $150 to fix the window unit flap. No other damage was observed to have been done to the residence. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Todd Kent investigated.
Robert Watford reported his 2007 Suzuki DR-Z125LK7 dirt bike had been stolen. Robert stated he last saw his dirt bike at his residence a week ago. The dirt bike was not operational due to stale fuel in the tank. The dirt bike was being stored unsecured in an open area beside an outdoor shed. Estimated value of the dirt bike is $1,800. There are no known suspects at the time of this report. The dirt bike was entered into NCIC/FCIC as stolen. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Todd Kent investigated.
Feb. 4
Walmart Asset Protection agent Rosita Hill reported an unknown male had passed the last point of sale with a Walmart cart filled with unpaid store merchandise. Deputies were able to arrive prior to the male loading the items in a vehicle. Lt. David Pienta attempted to stop the suspect but he failed to follow commands and was subsequently tased. The suspect, James Henry Robinson, was taken into custody after being cleared by Wakulla County Fire Rescue. Total number of items stolen was 84 with a value of $915.12, according to WCSO. Robinson arrested on charges of retail theft, possession of counterfeit currency and resisting arrest.
Feb. 6
Timothy Keays reported fraudulent activity on his bank account. Keays stated on 2-4-23, a charge of $103.88 was made at Wal Mart via online. Keays stated he didn’t authorize the charge nor does he know who is responsible. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
Deputy Edwin Grove responded to Otter Creek Road in reference to a report of theft. James Lamar Harvey reported his tool box was taken from his porch. He estimated the tools and box would cost $500 to replace. Several possible suspects have been identified in the case. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Feb. 8
John Davis reported his medication was sent from the VA and it failed to arrive by the normal delivery date. Deputy Arturo Cordoba responded and investigated.
Dustin Smith reported leaving his Sthil 800x Backpack Blower out near the mailbox while he was cleaning the yard. Dustin forgot about the blower and left the property upon job completion. Dustin advised he drove for about 5 miles and remembered he left his blower. When Dustin returned to collect his blower from out by the mailbox, the blower was gone. The blower was entered into NCIC/FCIC with the provided serial number and the value was listed as $650. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
The manager of the Dollar General on Shadeville Highway reported an unknown white male being intoxicated in the store. The male took the key to the store restroom outside with him, which prompted the contact. The male became argumentative and incoherent with the manager when she asked for the restroom key. While deputies were en route, the male left the store, driving west on Shadeville to Cajer Posey. Deputies located the white 2023 GMC traveling on Cajer Posey using the description given by the manager. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle in the area of Nine Gables Lane and contact was made with the driver and sole occupant, Markham Swisher. A DUI investigation was conducted and Swisher refused to participate in field sobriety exercises, according to WCSO. Based on the evidence observed by deputies on scene, Swisher was arrested in connection with a DUI and transported to the Wakulla County Jail. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
