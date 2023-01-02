Dec. 23
Terrence Kimbrell reported that unknown persons entered a construction site on Woodville Highway. The suspects removed rolls of copper wire as well as tool and other items.
The scene was processed by WCSO CSI. The stolen items are valued at $1,500. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Arturo Cordoba investigated.
David Keliiheleua reported his trailer tag as stolen. David advised he had the tag attached with four heavy duty zip ties. Due to the zip ties, he does not believe it could have fallen off. The Florida tag was entered NCIC/FCIC as stolen. Keliiheleua was provided with the documentation to obtain a new tag. Deputy Carla Skelly investigated.
Dec. 25
Janette Bobblett reported an unknown female was present in her residence. Bobblett advised she and her husband were not home but had viewed the suspect via a home security system. Deputies responded and located Windy Sparks inside the residence, according to WCSO. Sparks was arrested on a charge of trespassing and transported to the jail without incident. Deputy Ernesto Trujillo responded.
Adam Platt reported the well pump caught fire burning up and destroyed the well house. Platt advised he had been having issues with the well tripping the breaker. Platt estimated the damage at approximately $30,000. No foul play is suspected at this time. Deputy Carla Skelly investigated.
Dec. 26
Deputy Heather Will conducted a traffic stop on a car for speeding. During the stop the driver gave permission to search the vehicle. During the search an illegal vape pen was discovered along with miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, according to WCSO. The driver, Jacob Marin, was placed under arrest and transported to the jail without incident.
Bobby Robison reported a fire at his residence. The house was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. Robison stated he had recently moved and there were only some personal belongings inside. Fire Rescue personnel advised the probable cause of the fire was from a tree falling on the power line connected to the house. Deputy Michelle Stripling investigated.
Dec. 27
Hank Platt reported the theft of his leaf blower. The blower is descried as an orange and black Husqvarna valued at $350. Platt did not wish to pursue criminal charges. Deputy Amanda Marsh investigated.
Kevin Martinez was stopped for a faulty headlight. Upon running his license, it was determined that it had been suspended for FTA Traffic Court, according to WCSO. Martinez was subsequently arrested in connection with DWLSR with Knowledge. Deputy Anthony Paul investigated.
Sgt. Steven Parfitt responded to a house fire in reference to it being fully involved. Upon fire personnel extinguishing the fire it determined the was a grease fire in the kitchen. The owner was notified and advised he only had liability insurance. The tenants were offered assistance through Red Cross.
Dec. 28
Darrell Colvin reported that during the night someone damaged a hose bib and garden hose at his residence. The water line was attached to a 4x4 post. The post was busted off and the water hose had been pulled away from the original site. It appeared that a vehicle might have hit the line causing the damage. Deputy Kory Smith investigated.
Dec. 29
A traffic stop was conducted for speeding on U.S. 98. The vehicle operator, Matthew Dillon, was arrested in connection with possession of cannabis, oxycodone, and psilocybin mushrooms, according to WCSO. A firearm was seized, and Dillon was arrested and transported without incident. Deputy Kory Smith investigated.
John Taylor reported an unknown person entered his shed and removed a concrete saw. The saw was valued at $2,300. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Colton Sheridan investigated.
