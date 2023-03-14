March 6
Deputy Arturo Cordoba responded to 979 Woodville Highway, in reference to a found wallet. Upon arrival Deputy Cordoba made contact with the clerk at the store. The clerk stated a customer turned in a wallet they found unattended at the store. Deputy Cordoba placed the wallet in to evidence for safekeeping, until the owner can be located.
March 7
Randall Dick reported the theft of his chainsaw. The chainsaw is a Stihl with a 20-inch bar valued at $400. The chainsaw was entered into NCIC/FCIC as stolen. A possible suspect in this case has been identified. Deputy Dakota Haddock investigated.
March 8
Chris Huebner reporting finding narcotics and paraphernalia under a tree while cleaning the area around the storage units in St. Marks. The items were collected by deputies and turned in for destruction. Deputy Carla Skelly responded.
Deputy Arturo Cordoba responded to McDonald’s in reference to a battery complaint. Upon arrival Deputy Cordoba made contact with the victim who was an employee of the restaurant. The victim advised a coworker had hit her in the face the day before and now she would like to pursue charges. This case has been forwarded back to Road Patrol deputies for further investigation.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
