Jan. 13
Danielle Barwick reported the theft of her vehicle. The vehicle was entered into NCIC/FCIC as stolen. A short time later the vehicle was located at Hardees. Barwick changed her mind about pursuing charges and the vehicle was removed from the system as stolen. Barwick signed an affidavit for non-prosecution and the case was closed. Deputy William Bennett investigated.
Jan. 14
Kathi Acker stated she was having an issue with receiving payment from a PayPal transaction. Kathi used her cell phone to Google a customer service number for PayPal. Kathi stated she was transferred to multiple people, and finally spoke with an individual who gave her the name Alex. Unbeknownst to Kathi, “Alex” remoted into her cell phone via an app and began transferring funds from three separate bank accounts while speaking with her. Kathi stated they were out of approximately $2,800 to $3,000. Kathi has contacted her bank to make them aware of the issue. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Michelle Stripling investigated.
Deputy Heather Will stopped a vehicle at IK Porter and Spring Creek Hwy for a head light out. The driver, Bobby New, was found to not possess a valid driver’s license and to have prior convictions for DWLSR, according to WCSO. New was arrested for DWLSR and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.
Deputy Dakota Haddock stopped a vehicle on Old Shell Point Road for a taillight violation. During the stop the driver gave Deputy Haddock consent to search the vehicle. During the search a variety of illegal drugs were located within the vehicle, according to WCSO. The driver, Travis Riles, was arrested on charges of Possession of 1-pound 1-ounce of Marijuana, Cocaine, MDMA, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 15
James Harvey reported on Jan. 13 that he accidentally dropped his wallet and cell phone in his driveway. After realizing this on Jan. 15, he went outside to retrieve his property, which was gone. Harvey explained he called the bank and the cell phone company immediately, canceling services. Deputy Jeremy Creel investigated.
Jan. 17
Kolby Dunn reported his trail camera that he had left in the public forest hunting area had been stolen.
The camera had been activated in Liberty County approximately a week ago, but the camera then went silent and has not sent any more information out. The camera is valued at $500. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
Jan. 18
Chad Peltier reported being scammed out of $500. Peltier contacted a subject through Facebook Marketplace. Peltier ordered a jacket and waders valued at $500. When the items arrived, the suspect had sent a package of gummy worms and an exercise ball. Peltier contacted the suspect to get a refund after he realized he had been scammed. The suspect has since cut off all contact with Peltier. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Heather Will investigated.
Jan. 19
Deputy Jake Scott responded to Lucy Lane and made contact with Tina Chatham, who stated Cassandra Nichols came to her residence and a physical dispute unfolded between them. Chatham stated Nichols was upset over a Facebook post. Chatham sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to WCSO. Contact was made with Nichols at her residence, where she admitted to the altercation, according to WCSO. Nichols was subsequently arrested and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.
Jason Ribolla contacted the Sheriff’s Office in reference to his tag falling off his trailer. Jason’s tag was entered into NCIC/FCIC as lost. Deputy Edwin Grove investigated.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
