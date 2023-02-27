Feb. 17
The manager at Publix reported a Retail Theft which occurred Jan. 13. The two unknown subjects checked out at a self checkout register and did not scan several items. $44.55 was the total amount of the items not scanned by the subjects. Video footage of this incident and an itemized receipt was provided to deputies. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
A traffic stop was conducted in the area of Spring Creek Highway and Gavin Road in reference to excessive speeds. Upon making contact with the driver, Brian C. Williams, deputies detected the strong order associated with an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. A DUI investigation was conducted and Williams refused standardized field sobriety exercises, according to WCSO. Williams was placed under arrest and transported to the WCSO Jail without incident. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
Feb. 18
Deputy Ernesto Trujillo responded to the front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in reference a walk-in complaint. Upon arrival Deputy Trujillo made contact with Michael Busman. Busman advised he allowed a friend to borrow his boat but now the suspect will not tell him where his boat is. Busman advised he had already made a police report in Sumter, Georgia. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Jeremy Nettles reported appliances stolen from a home he had listed for sale. Nettles named a possible suspect in this case. The total loss is estimated at approximately $1,500. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
Feb. 19
Several subjects contacted the Sheriff’s Office and advised Khalil Mills was present at their door and was refusing to leave. Mills was also armed with a long sword in a sheath. When deputies arrived, Mills was cooperative but he was still standing at the entry to the residence, and he still had the sword. Mills was cooperative and followed deputies instructions. Both reported victims wanted Mills charged for trespassing as he had refused their requests to leave. One reported victim also stated he was fearful of Mills due to the fact he was in possession of a long sword. Mills was arrested and transported to the jail without incident. Deputy Kory Smith investigated.
Feb. 21
The manager of Tractor Supply reported a former employee stealing from the business. From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, the suspect stole approximately $950 in cash. At closing on each date the suspect would count the deposit and put money aside for himself. The suspect could be seen on video taking the money. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Lt. Gibby Gibson investigated.
Eugene Burke called reporting several items were taken from a trailer he loaded and left at an address on Rehwinkel Road after he moved out. Burke said he left several firearms in the trailer covered with a tarp. Two days later the guns were gone along with a hoverboard and TV. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Michelle Stripling investigated.
Feb. 23
Deputy Ernesto Trujillo responded to Tractor Supply in reference to a person who had just stolen a minibike from the store. A short time later the suspect, Robert Burke, and the KTX minibike were located by the Circle K convenience store on Crawfordville Highway. The suspect was placed under arrest and the minibike was returned to the store.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.