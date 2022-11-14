Nov. 4
Michael Dubois reported a window being busted in his shed. Dubois estimated the window at approximately $100. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Jeremy Creel responded.
Mary Laird reported the theft of her phone. Laird was working for the voter’s poll when she realized her phone was missing. Laird estimated the phone at approximately $800. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Heather Will responded.
Nov. 5
Deputies were attempting to locate Andrew Lazzell at a home on Kickapoo Street due to an arrest warrant on a burglary charge. He was apprehended as he ran out of the back door of the home trying to flee deputies. During a search of his person post arrest methamphetamine was found on his person, according to WCSO. Lazzell was arrested and transported to the Wakulla County Jail without issue. Deputy Wade Wright investigated.
Nov. 6
Johnny Ward Jr. reported a theft from his home. Ward stated several watches, cologne, clothing and money had been taken. Ward was able to provide a possible suspect in the case. Ward valued all property at approximately $1,509. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation. Deputy Heather Will investigated.
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for no tag displayed. The driver, Willis Adams, did not possess a valid license and was found to have prior convictions for driving while license suspended/revoked, according to WCSO. Adams was placed under arrest and transported to the jail facility. Deputy Wade Wright investigated
Nov. 7
Deputy Michelle Stripling responded to a home in the Flowers subdivision in reference to a report of Criminal Mischief. Upon arrival the victim, Cory Haas, advised he and two of his neighbors went to dinner in Tallahassee that evening. Cory said when he got home, he noticed his truck had been keyed. The truck had paint damage on the front, back, and both sides. The damage was estimated at $5,000. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
Nov. 8
Customer service at Publix turned in a phone that had been found in the parking lot. The phone had no sim card and there was no information on the phone. The owner could not be located and the phone was placed into property for safe keeping. Deputy Dustin Matthews investigated.
Nov. 9
Deputy Anthony Paul conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The tag attached to the vehicle was not assigned to it. The driver, Richard Peckham, admitted he put the tag on the truck because he did not have a title for it, according to WCSO. The tag was seized for evidence, and Peckham was given a Notice to Appear in court for tag attached not assigned to the vehicle.
Deputy Dakota Haddock conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver identified as Wilson Price had a suspended license out of Georgia with three prior convictions, according to WCSO. Wilson was placed into custody and transported to the jail without incident. The vehicle was turned over to a passenger with a valid license.
Nov. 10
Deputy Heather Will, Dakota Haddock and Sgt. Eddie Webb responded to Summer Lane in reference to a reported disturbance. A citizen observed occupants inside a silver truck in a verbal dispute driving on Woodville Highway, then turning onto T.W. Wood. The vehicle was located in the yard of 5 Summer Lane with both individuals still sitting in the vehicle. Occupants Javier Calderon and Hollie Hodges advised they were in an argument. During the investigation Deputy Haddock observed a small clear baggie with a white powdery substance on the floor board by Hollie’s feet, according to WCSO. Hodges and Calderon were placed into double-locked hand restraints. During a search of the vehicle multiple glass smoking pipes were located. Deputy Will located a small clear baggie with 1.4grams of suspected cocaine between the driver seat and center console. Both subjects were placed under arrest for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.
Please remember to always report suspicious or illegal activity at 850-745-7100, 911 for emergencies.
