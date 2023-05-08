Sheriff Miller and the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office hosted their annual WCSO Law Day event on Wednesday, May 8. Members of the law enforcement community gathered at English Financial Group in Crawfordville, to recognize and celebrate WCSO deputies and civilian employees of the year.
Sheriff Miller kicked off the event at noon and thanked Prime Meridian Bank for sponsoring the event. He then welcomed the guest speakers, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, and United States Rep. Neal Dunn.
“We are the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation,” said Moody. “The security of a nation depends on the men and women that uphold the rule of law – and the community’s support for them.”
Dunn reiterated a point made by Moody and said, “Ashley Moody is right. Every day is law enforcement day in Florida.”
Sheriff Miller invited attendees to line up for fried fish and shrimp plates, catered by Posey’s Steam Room and Oyster Bar. Once the line dwindled down and guests were able to get their bellies full, Sheriff Miller invited Captain Lindsay Maxwell to the lectern to recognize the award recipients.
Andrea Vernon was recognized as WCSO’s Civilian of the year. WCSO Communications Officer of the year went to Chelsea Clemons. Jonathan Kilbourn was honored as the WCSO Corrections Officer of the year, and Andria Farmer was recognized as the Law Enforcement Officer of the year.
Captain Maxwell thanked each of them for their service and honored each recipient with a plaque that displayed their name. Sheriff Miller wrapped up the event after taking photos with the award recipients and talking to community members.
