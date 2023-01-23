Shelia Byrne May, 67, of Crawfordville, passed away on December 18, 2022. Shelia was born in Wakulla County and lived here for most of her life. She retired from St. Marks Powder where she was a boiler operator. She was a member of the Moose Club and a lover of all animals. She lovingly raised Dachshunds as pets for herself and for others. She also was a devoted animal rescuer. Shelia is survived by her son, Charles Byrne (Christy); sisters, Carmelita Tudor (Alan) and Agatha Smith (Jimmy); brother John Corrigan “Corri” Byrne, III; grandsons, Garrett Byrne and Matthew Byrne; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ora Wilson “Granny”. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society (850-224-9193). A Memorial for Shelia will be held on February 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. It will be held at the Wakulla Shrine Club located at 4141 Crawfordville Hwy.
