The Wakulla Senior Center extends its heartfelt appreciation to Supervisor of Elections, Joe Morgan, and Publix for their generous sponsorship of the “Ice Cream Social” event held on Friday, Sept. 1. The delightful occasion was attended by over 90 seniors who relished the camaraderie, hot lunch, and music provided by the Pickin & Grinnin Band.
Sponsored events like these play a significant role in enhancing the quality of life for our local seniors, offering them a chance to connect, enjoy good food, and appreciate live entertainment. The Wakulla Senior Center’s monthly calendar is enriched by such contributions from the community.
“We are truly grateful for the support of Supervisor of Elections Joe Morgan and Publix,” said Lara Edwards, Executive Director of the Wakulla Senior Center. “Their sponsorship made the ‘Ice Cream Social’ a memorable and enjoyable experience for our seniors. We hope this event serves as an example of the positive impact local businesses and individuals can have on our community.”
If you or your organization would like to become a sponsor for future events at the Wakulla Senior Center, please contact Lara Edwards at 850.212.3184. Your support will help the Senior Center to continue to provide enriching and engaging activities for Wakulla’s seniors.
For more information about the Wakulla Senior Center and its programs, please visit https://www.wakullaseniorcenter.com.
About Wakulla Senior Center
The Wakulla Senior Center is dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors in the Wakulla community by offering a variety of programs, activities, and events that promote socialization, health, and well-being. With the support of local sponsors and volunteers, the center continues to be a vital resource for seniors seeking connection and engagement in Wakulla County.
