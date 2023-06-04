The motto of the Coast Guard is Semper Paratus, always ready. We hope that you will be semper paratus should we see the effects of a storm in our area!
To help you navigate what preparedness means, think about what you would need to be safe if you did not have access to food, water or medicine for up to a week.
Do you have enough water, non-perishable food (can opener too), medicines, pet supplies, cash, flashlights and batteries, hygiene items and toilet paper? If you or someone with you got hurt, do you have a first aid kit? Wipes for the bathroom and your hands will be needed so you do not waste water.
If you have young children, be sure to have diapers, formula (if needed) and a special comfort toy/blanket.
A dry change of clothing for each member of your family in a waterproof zip bag can be a welcome comfort if you are in flood prone areas.
While all of this may seem unnecessary, it is better to be prepared and not need the supplies than be without after a disaster.
It is also important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. According to NOAA, in a Hurricane Watch, hurricane conditions are possible within the specified coastal area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.
In a Hurricane Warning, hurricane conditions are expected in the specified area of the warning. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.
For Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings, take these alerts seriously. Although Tropical Storms have lower wind speeds than hurricanes, they often bring life-threatening flooding and dangerous winds. Take precautions!
To assess your risk, visit NOAA at noaa.gov/hurricane-prep
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident! Check back next week for more safe boating tips!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.