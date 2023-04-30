Kutter Sorenson, a second grader at Crawfordville Elementary, raced at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and KTM Jr. Supercross Challenge this past weekend.
Sorenson, along with his mom and dad, traveled to the Nissan Stadium in Nashville so Sorenson could race in front of a crowd of approximately 50,000 spectators.
Sorenson had the support of his parents along with nearly 200 friends. He qualified fourth and finished fifth of 15 in the main event. The participants were hand-selected kids from all over the country, including Hawaii and California.
Though only in second grade, Sorenson has been riding for five years. He races on a regular basis. He and his family moved to Florida so Sorenson could focus on training through the winter months.
He usually races between 40 and 50 events a year and will be racing at various events in the upcoming months.
