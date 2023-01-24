The Wakulla County School Board passed on approving a contract to participate in a foreign exchange program whereby approved certified teachers would be eligible to work in Wakulla Schools, and would open similar opportunities in other countries for Wakulla teachers.
Everyone who spoke during the time for public comment on this issue during the Jan. 17 school board meeting were against the idea of using teachers from foreign countries to help fill some of the 28 current teaching vacancies in Wakulla County public schools.
Jennifer Redfern, president of Wakulla Classroom Teachers Union, was among those who spoke against the proposed plan.
Redfern said she appreciates district staffers trying to find creative solutions to the teacher shortage, but this program wouldn’t address the larger issues, which she identified as a lack of competitive pay and the high cost of health insurance.
She said starting salary for teachers in Leon County is $47,000, compared to $45,300 in Wakulla County. She also identified the high cost of a family insurance plan through the school district, at $1,200 per month, as an obstacle to recruitment and retention when compared to the cost of a family insurance plan for Leon County teachers at $660 per month.
During discussion of the proposed contract with TPG, Randall Beach, chief financial officer for the school district, said school funding is not controlled by the local school board; it’s controlled by the state. This includes funding for teacher salaries.
Wakulla Schools Superintendent Bobby Pearce said he spoke with a friend of his with Okeechobee County’s school district who told him that district participates in the TPG program and they were happy with it overall, especially with finding qualified math and science teachers.
He said unless the school district moves to fill the vacancies, the problem will persist and it will impact students who attend under-staffed schools.
Pearce said the teacher shortage is an issue nationally and statewide. He said other teacher recruitment efforts, such as internships and recruiting local dual-enrollment students to pursue teaching certifications to return to teach locally, are worthwhile but will not be enough and will take too long to meet the immediate need.
“We’ve got to do something right now,” Pearce said.
He said if the vacancies are not filled, class size is also going to become a problem.
School Board Member Laura Lawhon said all the teachers were asking for is a competitive salary and competitive benefits. She also disapproved of the idea of recruiting foreign teachers because it could send the signal to current teachers that they are replaceable.
School Board Member Josh Brown made the motion to approve the contract with TPG, the company responsible for facilitating the exchange program. The motion died for lack of a second. Some in the audience applauded this.
