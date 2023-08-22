The anticipation of a new school year came to a head as the Wakulla County School Board convened for their first meeting since the start of the academic term. Held on Monday, Aug. 21, this meeting marked a crucial opportunity for the district to address pressing issues and concerns that have surfaced as students returned to the classrooms. The meeting’s proceedings shed light on challenges faced by teachers and the ongoing efforts to enhance communication within the district.
The gathering kicked off with an announcement by Superintendent Bobby Pearce, proudly revealing that the Florida School Boards Association had recognized the Wakulla County School Board as a Certified Board. This accolade not only reflects the district’s competency but also highlights its commitment to excellence.
The subsequent segment of the meeting, “Citizens to be heard,” allowed teachers Suzie McCord and Kaylee Meyers to voice their concerns regarding the soaring costs of health insurance faced by educators. Both testimonials underscored the financial strain that teachers are grappling with and the urgent need for support.
Teachers’ health insurance costs have become a paramount concern. The Quality Choice Family Health Plan, offered through Capital Health Plan, places a significant burden on teachers. With a monthly cost of $2,338.82, the district’s contribution of $1,031.96 leaves teachers responsible for the remaining $1,306.86. Alternatively, the Value Selection for the Family Health Plan totals $1,998.06 per month, with the district covering $1,031.96, leaving teachers to cover $996.10 for a plan with higher copays.
McCord’s research unveiled a disconcerting statistic: 46 teachers resigned from Wakulla County Schools since March, equivalent to a full school staff. She conveyed the top three reasons for these departures:
1. Escalating Health Insurance Costs: The exorbitant rise in health insurance expenses compelled several teachers to reconsider their commitment to the district.
2. Lack of Middle School Discipline Support: A dearth of discipline support at the middle school level emerged as a common frustration among departing teachers.
3. Feeling Ignored and Undervalued: Teachers’ concerns were echoed in a prevailing sentiment that their voices were not being heard and their needs unaddressed.
Meyers further reinforced the challenges teachers are grappling with, sharing that her individual employee Quality Choice healthcare plan costs her $421.67 per month. Due to a medical condition, she is forced to choose the more expensive plan, as the alternative value plan’s copays are unaffordable for her. Meyers passionately stated, “We have vocalized our needs. We want to be here. We need our district to meet our needs.”
The School Board then proceeded to deliberate and approve Action Items 6.1 through 7.14 on the Agenda. Each item can be viewed on the School Board’s website and each was approved without opposition by the Board.
Discussion item 8.1, “Communication with Community and Board,” highlighted the need for better communication channels among the school board, schools, and the community. The Board recognized that effective communication is essential for transparent governance and decision-making.
Discussion item 8.2 focused on the potential role of a Public Information Specialist within the district. Laura Lawhon raised the point that the school district lacks a dedicated Public Information Officer who can serve as the main point of contact for all communications with the public. “Sometimes there is a negative perception in staying silent and while I may speak as a Board Member out in the community, I won’t speak on behalf of the Board.”
The Board engaged in a productive conversation about the possibilities, discussing policy drafting and resource allocation.
While this meeting marked a significant step in addressing certain challenges, it is clear that the community still harbors questions about class sizes, overcrowding, teacher shortages, and more. As the school year unfolds, the district will undoubtedly face ongoing inquiries and concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.