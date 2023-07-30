Aug. 21 Sept. 11 Oct. 16 Nov. 13
Wakulla County School Board Meetings start at 5:45 p.m. in Room 106, 69 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Wakulla County School Board Meetings start at 5:45 p.m. in Room 106, 69 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Wakulla County School Board Meetings start at 5:45 p.m. in Room 106, 69 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
A few passing clouds. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
A few passing clouds. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Sun and a few passing clouds. Hot. High 96F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: SSW @ 1 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 92°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 1 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 1 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 1 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 1 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WSW @ 1 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 1 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 1 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 1 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 1 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 2 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 3 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 92°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.