Marine technology company, savvy navvy, rolls out the next generation of its all-in-one navigation app with enhanced reliability, greater speed, and a smoother user experience than ever before, alongside some slick feature upgrades. New and existing users in more than 100 countries across the globe can now access savvy navvy V2.
By integrating ongoing feedback from boating and watersports users, the savvy navvy team has created and and improved the following key features:
Navigation mode: The new handy Start button takes users to a new navigation mode that automatically records their track and saves it in the Saved section. This new travel mode is dynamic and adapts to users’ actual course and position by instantly replotting the route and updating the ETA if they deviate. It gives easy access to information like Course Over Ground (COG), speed, elapsed time, and distance, as well as a shortcut to the weather forecast. If users planned a route, savvy navvy will show them the corresponding Course To Steer (CTS), upcoming maneuvers, and ETA. One can even choose between a 3-D view with the heading up or stick to the classic 2-D view with North up.
Anchor Alarm Upgrade: The anchor alarm has had a serious makeover, and users now have full control over the swing zone right on the savvy chart™. They set the simple circle shape or choose a sector for special conditions with ease. If they drift outside the ‘safe area’ they’ve defined, savvy navvy will let you know with a loud alarm.
Clouds and Rain Overlay: Users can stay one step ahead of the weather with savvy navvy’s new clouds and rain overlay feature by zooming out for a broader view of cloud coverage and precipitation intensity.
Wind Gust: It’s now easier to see what the weather will truly be like with the addition of wind gusts with an easy-to-view graph within the weather section of the app. Users can view the changing graph colors and heights to read gust strengths throughout the day
“Our core philosophy of being smart and savvy is to go beyond just mapping and navigation and solving real user problems. We are excited to release our new and improved app, which not only improves some speed and performance issues by integrating native technologies, but also gives users unique cutting-edge functionalities, making boating simpler and safer for everyone,” says Jelte Liebrand, CEO and Founder of savvy navvy. “We recently passed one million app downloads, but continue to develop and are already focussing on next steps – shortly adding more long-awaited features such as AIS and much more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.