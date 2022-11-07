Sassy Cups Winners Announced

Laura Lawhon casts a vote for a Sassy Cups entry on Oct. 27 during THINK PINK at the Wakulla Senior Center.

 Gerald Brown / For the News

The votes are in for the two winners of the Sassy Cups Bra Decorating Contest.

Nonprofit Category Winner: “Sunni from American Legion,” designed by Roxann Dressel, Commander of American Legion Post 114

Business Category Winner: “Boob-Bee Garden,” by Olah Fencing, designed by Deana Gwaltney Petersen

In October, community members were challenged to create a “seriously uplifting experience” for the first Sassy Cups Bra Decorating Contest. Local volunteers put on their thinking caps, grabbed their glue guns, and crafted bras that tell a story of hope, perseverance, creativity and support. Community members voted for their favorites online and in person at the THINK PINK! Girls Night Out Quarter Auction on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Wakulla Senior Center in Crawfordville. There were six entries in the contest.

“Thank you to all who voted for Olah Fencing on the Sassy Cups Bra Decorating Contest,” said owner Debbie Olah. “It was amazing to see the public interest, and it was all for a great cause.”

As the Nonprofit Category Winner, Dressel will receive a prize package valued at $250.

As the Business Category Winner, Olah Fencing will receive a $1,000 marketing package from The Wakulla News.

Final totals from the event will be announced in next week’s edition of The Wakulla News, and proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Sassy Cups was sponsored by Olah Fencing.

