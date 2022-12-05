Santa and Mrs. Claus got help on Friday, Dec. 2, from Sheriff Jared Miller for Christmas in the Park at the Wakulla County Community Center in Crawfordville.
Highlights included free photo opps with Santa, bouncy houses, and food provided by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.
Tallahassee Leon Federal Credit Union, Walmart, and a host of “elves” also pitched in for the festive event. More photos, A10.
