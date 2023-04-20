Samuel Lee Roddenberry, 86, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023.
He was born to the late Edison and June Roddenberry on January 11, 1937 in Sopchoppy, Florida. The love of family came easy to him as Sam was the second of six children. His siblings, James, Babs Chase, Betty Barwick (deceased), Mark (deceased), and Mike Roddenberry, remained close to his heart.
He graduated from Sopchoppy High School as Valedictorian and married his high school sweetheart, Nora Louise Edwards, on April 13, 1958.
Sam started his career with the Florida Department of Transportation. His 33 year career cumulated with him serving as Florida’s Turnpike Bureau Chief for 9 years. Having joined the Army Reserve in 1960, he retired after 20 years with the rank of Master Sergeant.
He and Louise have three children: Samuel Stanley Roddenberry, Bryan Roddenberry (Angela), and Suzanne Roddenberry Wilkinson (Ben). His six grandchildren: Sarah Palowitch (Brendon), Alexa Roddenberry, Samuel M. Roddenberry, Michael Roberts, III “Trey” (Elisabet), Taylor Roddenberry, and Brooke Roddenberry. Gumps had six bonus grandchildren: Hooper Wilkinson (Olivia) & Sutton Wilkinson; Trey, Jordan, and Mason Layfield, & Madison Bryan.
A family visitation for Samuel Roddenberry was held Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church.
A funeral service occurred Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A burial with military honors occurred Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM at West Sopchoppy Cemetery.
