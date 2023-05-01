Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab seasons in state and federal waters closed May 2, with the last day of harvest being May 1. This annual season closure is intended to increase the stone crab population and build resiliency in the fishery.
Commercially harvested stone crab claws may be possessed and sold during the closed season but only if they have been placed in inventory prior to May 2 by a licensed wholesale or retail dealer.
Stone crab traps must be removed from the water within five days after the close of the stone crab season. Stone crab claws may not be harvested from traps pulled after the season closes.
The following species reopened to recreational harvest May 1 in Florida state and federal waters of the Atlantic: red porgy; hogfish; blueline tilefish; gag, black, red, yellowmouth and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby.
Red porgy will remain open through June 30, on the east coast of Florida. Blueline tilefish will remain open through Aug. 1, on the east coast of Florida and all state waters off Monroe County. Hogfish will remain open through Oct. 31, on the east coast of Florida as well as all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable, including the Florida Keys. Grouper species listed above will remain open through Dec. 31, on the east coast of Florida and all state waters off Monroe County.
The recreational harvest of snook in Gulf state and federal waters closed May 1, and will reopen on Sept. 1. This seasonal harvest closure occurs during peak snook spawning in the Gulf and is a management tool that helps to conserve Florida’s valuable snook populations for anglers today and for generations to come.
If you see a horseshoe crab on its back, you can help it flip back over by gently picking it up (holding both sides of the shell), turning it over and releasing it back into the water. Simple actions like this help conserve this species and the many other species that depend on it.
The FWC asks the public to report sightings by visiting MyFWC.com/research, clicking on “Crustaceans,” then “Horseshoe Crabs” and selecting “Report Your Nesting Horseshoe Crab Sighting” to complete the survey.
