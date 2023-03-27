Safety makes boating better for everyone

In 2021, the U.S. Coast Guard reported 4,439 boating incidents that resulted in 658 deaths, 2,641 injuries and about $67.5 million in property damage.
The National Safety Council identified several factors that can help make a day on the water a safe and enjoyable day for everyone.
Wearing a life jacket is essential. Most injuries and fatalities are the result of individuals not wearing a life jacket. We have had several past articles on life jackets. It is important to continue to revisit this topic as it can be the difference in life and death for a person who falls overboard. Even the best of swimmers can get fatigued treading water for expended time.
Get educated, reduce the risk. A safe boating course is a great tool to help refresh former skills and build new skills. Even those who are passengers may find themselves in need of skills if the captain becomes incapacitated. No one is too young to begin learning boating safety!
Be Prepared. Make sure your equipment is in good working order before leaving, do a radio check and check lights. No one plans and emergency – a little preparedness can go a long way in making a bad situation better.
Exercise good judgment. Knowing your limits is necessary for safe boating. Personal limits in skill and comfort are critical to respect in all people onboard. It is also important to monitor the weather and head back to the docks if the weather starts taking a turn. Drinking and boating can be a dangerous combination. Be mindful of what is going on around you: Things can change in a split second.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com.
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For information, visit www.cgaux.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.