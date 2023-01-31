The local faith community displayed the heart of Wakulla by turning out in large numbers for the Safe Families for Children Kickoff.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, local church members, families, and volunteers packed the Wakulla County Community Center to learn more about ways to help individuals and families in times of crisis. In return, they were treated to uplifting testimonials, worship music, a video of a young woman who has benefited from SFFC programs, and an action step.
SFFC is a family preservation movement “motivated by radical hospitality, disruptive generosity, and intentional compassion to keep children safe and families together,” said SFFC Engagement Coordinator Tammy Pulsifer. “We bring church and community together, mobilizing an army of volunteers to advocate for vulnerable children and socially isolated families.”
Families being served by SFFC may be experiencing homelessness, unemployment, child abuse, domestic violence, medical emergencies, or alcohol/drug rehabilitation, but they all have the common denominator of being socially isolated without a support system in place.
Department of Children and Families guest speaker Terrence Watts described SFFC as a “grassroots faith approach to serving.”
After proclaiming his strong belief in SFFC, Watts provided an example of how hard it can be for an individual or a family to come into a county without a personal support system.
He described this program as a ministry that focuses on relationships, with “the chance to change the trajectory of someone’s life.” SFFC, he said, “is an impactful ministry. It’s meeting people where they are in a time of crisis. It is someone willing to wrap their arms around you.”
Pulsifer discussed the influence growing up in a missionary family has had on her throughout her life. She began volunteering with SFFC in the role of “family friend,” working with a young mom in need, going to the grocery store with her and meeting her at the park.
Although SFFC primarily works through church groups and women’s groups, there are opportunities for others to get involved. Pulsifer described SFFC as a way to help others out of survival mode by helping them build healthy relationships and communication skills, finding and filling the resource gaps, and providing a faith family if there is a religious interest.
She stressed, however, that everyone is welcome, even if they are not part of a church community. Some ways area volunteers are helping include being a family friend, providing temporary housing, dropping off meals and blankets, and serving as an advocate.
Authentic Life Church Pastor Michael Montague shared a question he often asks himself: “Will I be an example one wants to follow?” He said SFFC provides examples and trainings to introduce parents and families to a better way of life, to a better way of communicating.
“Creating the right environment gives them the opportunity to see hope, to see life through a different lens,” he said. “We have a beautiful opportunity to pour back into families that may be less fortunate. They are families asking for a hand up.”
“It’s one thing to be a voice,” Montague said. “It’s entirely different to be a vision. We are taught to love our neighbors as we love ourselves.”
The next Volunteer Training for SFFC is Feb. 18 at Lake Ellen Baptist Church. Volunteers will need to be fingerprinted. For information, contact Tammy Pulsifer at tpulsifer@safe families.net, or 850-545-5153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.