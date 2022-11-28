The following information was shared by Bob Curry on the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland Safe Boating Facebook page. Bob is a United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Recreational Boating Safety Specialist.
As we all anticipate the upcoming holidays, helping the boaters in your life be safer is one of the greatest gifts you can give! Bob adapted “The Twelve Gifts of Christmas” song parody written and sung by Allan Sherman to offer safe boating gifts. This week, I will share with you six of the 12 recommendations. Check back next week for the second set of 6.
On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a Marine VHF/FM radio with Digital Selective Calling (DSC). Be sure to obtain an MMSI (Maritime Mobile Service Identity) number and program it into the radio. A good, waterproof, floating handheld radio can be had for around $150 to $250. If your true love already has a mounted VHF/FM marine radio, then get them a handheld radio for their ditch bag. If your true love goes offshore, then they need a satellite communication device such as an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) for the boat or a Personal Locator Beacon they can wear on their life preserver.
On the second day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a U.S. Coast Guard-approved automatic self-inflating Type V personal flotation device (PFD). The other types are good, too.
On the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a copy of “A Boater’s Guide to the Federal Requirements for Recreational Boats.” A hard copy is always nice to have aboard, but it can also be downloaded to your smart phone electronically. If you were thinking about giving your true love a smart phone for Christmas, you can download the U.S. Coast Guard app and have the regulations at hand, along with a great deal of other safe boating information.
On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a dry box to keep your true love’s wallet, cell phone, car keys, and required certificates dry.
On the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a marine compass. You can’t take a heading without a compass. A good marine compass is a good backup to your GPS. A compass does not need electricity to work like a GPS does, and GPS units can fail at any time. You can either get a marine compass that is designed to be mounted on the console or you can get a handheld unit.
On the sixth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a nice aluminum anchor instead (hammered or not)? Your true love already has one? Well, it is nice to have a backup anchor. We are actually required to have two anchors on our patrol boats.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident! Check back next week for the second round of recommendations.
