On the evening of Saturday, Sept. 16, the Rotary Club of Wakulla hosted its annual Boots and BINGO event, igniting the community with excitement. This cherished tradition not only delivered a night of entertainment but also served as a fundraiser for local Rotary projects.
The evening buzzed with activities that kept attendees enthralled. BINGO took center stage with regular rounds and the electrifying Music BINGO, hosted by the charismatic Chris Russell, who added a rhythmic twist to the classic game. The 50/50 drawing heightened the suspense, offering a chance for attendees to win cash prizes.
A standout moment was the presentation of the prestigious Golden Boot Award, won by the stylish Shirley Howard, celebrating the event’s spirit of fun and togetherness.
The culinary delights of the night were courtesy of Seineyard, renowned for its delectable seafood and southern cuisine. The Yard Bar provided refreshing beverages, ensuring everyone had their favorite drinks in hand.
David Pienta, the DJ for the night, spun lively tunes that had guests tapping their feet and hitting the dance floor.
The backbone of the event was the dedicated Rotary volunteers, working tirelessly to ensure everything ran smoothly and attendees had a fantastic time.
As the night concluded, attendees left with fulfilled hearts, knowing they’d contributed to something meaningful. The 2023 Boots and BINGO event was a success.
