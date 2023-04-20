On Thursday, April 6, the Rotary Club of Wakulla inducted two new members, Nancy Floyd Richardson, Advertising Account Executive with The Wakulla News, and Leigh Anne Batt, Business Development Specialist with Barineau Heating and Air Conditioning. They are the first members to go through the local Rotary Club’s revised new member process. Mentored by Rotary President-Elect, Kiersten Smith, the pair met required goals such as attending meetings, fellowship activities, and board meetings, giving a Rotary Minute presentation to the club, having a one-to-one meeting with a local Rotarian, and learning more about Rotary at a Fireside Chat. Additionally, they were required to invite a new guest and to propose a new member to Rotary. Rotary President Katie Taff conducted the ceremonial induction, while Smith pinned the new members and presented them with official Rotarian shirts and certificates.
