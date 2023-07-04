Rotary Leadership

Katie Taff passes off the presidential gavel to Kiersten Smith.

On Tuesday, June 27, the Rotary Club of Wakulla held their annual Rotary Installation Banquet at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs. Katie Taff, 2022 – 2023 President, welcomed the audience and noted accomplishments from the past year. Judge Brian Miller swore in new President Kiersten Smith as well as the new officers and board members. Smith spoke about goals for the coming year, including a focus on community service.

The new leaders for Rotary are:

President Kiersten Smith

President Elect William Snowden

Secretary Linda Oaks

Treasurer Greg James

Sergeant at Arms Steve Sanabria

Directors Angie Bozeman, Amy Geiger, Niraj Patel, Megan Smith, Andrew Riddle, Kris Calloway, and Jared Miller

Executive Secretary Desiree Gorman

Past President Katie Taff

Committee Chairs for the coming year include Andrew Riddle for Service, Heather Bryan for Interact Club, Amy Geiger for Membership, Angie Bozeman for Programs, Audrey Frazier for Public Image, Christy Stringer for Youth Exchange, and Katie Taff for New Membership.

The local Rotary Club was chartered in 1988 and meets on Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. at the TCC Wakulla Center.

Katherine Lilly can be reached at klilly@thewakullanews.com.

