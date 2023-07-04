On Tuesday, June 27, the Rotary Club of Wakulla held their annual Rotary Installation Banquet at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs. Katie Taff, 2022 – 2023 President, welcomed the audience and noted accomplishments from the past year. Judge Brian Miller swore in new President Kiersten Smith as well as the new officers and board members. Smith spoke about goals for the coming year, including a focus on community service.
The new leaders for Rotary are:
President Kiersten Smith
President Elect William Snowden
Secretary Linda Oaks
Treasurer Greg James
Sergeant at Arms Steve Sanabria
Directors Angie Bozeman, Amy Geiger, Niraj Patel, Megan Smith, Andrew Riddle, Kris Calloway, and Jared Miller
Executive Secretary Desiree Gorman
Past President Katie Taff
Committee Chairs for the coming year include Andrew Riddle for Service, Heather Bryan for Interact Club, Amy Geiger for Membership, Angie Bozeman for Programs, Audrey Frazier for Public Image, Christy Stringer for Youth Exchange, and Katie Taff for New Membership.
The local Rotary Club was chartered in 1988 and meets on Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. at the TCC Wakulla Center.
