Friday, April 28
Captains Meeting Woolley Park, Panacea
Late registration 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Captains meeting 7 p.m.
Live music by the beer wagon from 6 to 8 p.m.
April 29-30 – Fishing Tournament
Official Weigh-In Station location: Woolley Park, Panacea
Saturday, April 29 – 2 to 6 p.m.
You must be in line with your fish by 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 30 – noon to 4 p.m.
You must be in line with your fish by 4 p.m.
Website: www.visit panacea.org/rock-the-dock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.