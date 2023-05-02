Founded in 2009, Panacea’s Rock the Dock Fishing Tournament continues to promote the excellent fishing and boating opportunities in and around Wakulla County’s coastal community.
The two-day tournament pays out cash prizes and usually awards a boat or two. The tournament features several fishing categories, including youth, master’s, recreational, women’s and kayak.
